Warriors+Recap

The Golden State Warriors began the 2022 season with an 8 game winning streak, despite missing crucial players such as James Wiseman and Klay Thompson. In the first game of the season, Warriors superstar Steph Curry led the team to a 121-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors went 1-1 in two consecutive games against the Phoenix Suns, ending their impressive winning streak. Golden State closed out 2021 with an unfortunate 89-86 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

On January 9th, Klay Thompson made his triumphant return to the league in a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after a two-year absence caused by injury. Thompson put up 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in a 96-82 victory. “I missed this, being on the court, hearing the fans, being in the arena, and being alongside my brother Steph Curry. Warriors family, there is something special waiting for us at the end of the road, and we’ll find it together. I promise”, said Thompson.

The Golden State Warriors held three All-Star roster spots, as Steph Curry led Team LeBron to a narrow 163-160 victory over Team Durant, dropping 50 points and falling just short of the All-Star game scoring record. They have secured a spot in the NBA playoffs, which begin April 16th. The top 8 teams from each conference play against each other for a chance at the 2021-2022 NBA Championship.