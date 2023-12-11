BSU CLUB!!

Black Student’s Union club is a society that helps kids to cultivate a sense of unity and working with others in reaching the same goals and dreams.

The club BSU serves to represent a liaison between African American students and the campus. BSU engages the students in efforts to teach, develop through diversity, academic and services. The first Black Student union was founded in 1966 in the Golden State Bridge City, San Francisco.

BSU strives to embrace all forms by creating an intellectual, cultural, and social environment through awareness, education and action. The President, co-president, co-vp, co-secretary, co-treasury AND communication direction of BSU is responsible for ensuring the organization gets things done to help develop the community on campus politically and economically. The club helps people in the community and schools educate themself about Black History.

The wonderful Lady that instructs BSU is Mrs. Hollard. Mrs. Hollard is located on the North side of campus In N21 they meet every Tuesday and Thursday. Feel free to ask her any question about the BSU club and if you have any interest for the 2024-2025 season.

GO KNIGHTS!!