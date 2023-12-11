Drama Drama Drama

Everyone loves theaters, and even if you have never seen a live performance, you’ve probably watched TV, movies, or even YouTube or TikTok videos. Those mediums, in some way, incorporate drama, with characters, costumes, sets, and stories packed in them. One of the nicest and chilliest teachers on campus, Mr. Marc Gonzalez, nicknamed Mr. G, is the teacher in charge of Bullard’s Drama Club, and was interviewed on the ins and outs of the club. They have meetings on Thursdays and host auditions for roles in plays. For instance, the club had rehearsals for the play ‘’The Diary of Anne Frank.’’ on October 30th, where students could play from a plethora of honorable people who have gone through real struggles during World War 2. Mr. G, during the interview, spoke in depth about the club’s people, finances and future plans. Mr. G said that play usually makes around $5,000, and the money made goes straight to future projects for the club. Mr. G said if he had the budget, he would arrange to do Frozen or Shrek as they are particularly expensive to make, with the costumes, sets, and such. Every person in the club is joyful and energetic almost all the time,. and it’s a fun club for everyone if you aren’t afraid of a crowd., If you were, it’s still a great club as it’s a great place to learn to overcome your fear. People are excited about this amazing club’s future and can’t wait to watch their success grow.