Yarn and Jewelry club !!

This club was born out of a desire to blend creativity and craftmanship. Anyone is welcome to come in and try new experiences, this will be held at lunch in S-42 on Mondays. Mrs. Capuchino Mendoza will be in charge if there are any questions.

This club is for people to learn or develop the skills of hand knitting and other things. In this club will allow individuals to express their creativity it also serves a purpose for personal expression and artistic expression. The repetitive nature of knitting can have a calming effect on the mind, making it a form of relaxation and stress relief is what students have told us.

If you are not interested in yarn making you may find more interest in jewelry making. Students have the opportunity to acquire and enhance jewelry making skills. You will be able to learn various techniques from basic beading to contributing to personal and artistic development. Jewelry making is a form of artistic expression. The club provides a platform for members to unleash their creativity, experiment with different materials, colors, and designs, and develop their unique style.

Anyone is welcome to walk in at any time and join and hope to see everyone’s creative mindset. For any questions about this club contact Mrs. Capuchino Mendoza about this club or on Mondays in S-42 the door will be open to any new members wanting to join.