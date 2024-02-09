The Bullard Drama team presents: “The Diary of Anne Freak.’’

On February 8 to February 17, the Bullard drama team will do a play on a famous WW2 story about a Jewish girl’s diary and her life hiding from Germen soldiers staring Finley Godfirhon as Anne Freak. The show will start at 7:00pm on the 8th, 9th, 15th, and the 16th but on the 17th the show will start at 2:00pm so don’t be late. Tickets for an adult are $10.00 and for a student it is $8.00. You can buy them at the school theater ticket booth or students can buy tickets straight from Mr. Gonzalez in room N73. Mr. G is very confident in the play as he has expressed that they all had a great time working on it since Thanksgiving. Mr. G said if he were able to join the play, he would have liked to play Mr. Dussel, the elderly dentist who joined the group in hiding. Mr. G said that he likes the character’s lines and enjoys the character overall.