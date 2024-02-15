The 2024 Superbowl was hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada. The teams that played were the San Fransico 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game ended in an outstanding and electrifying overtime thriller. For the first quarter of the game, it seemed the 49ers had the game under control leading the Chiefs 10-0 at the end of the 1st quarter. Right before the second quarter started, the 1st team All-Pro linebacker, Dre Greenlaw, for San Francisco tore his Achilleas. This was a major injury for the Niners as he only allowed 1 catch and 1 yard. As the game continued the Chiefs continued to pick on Dre Greenlaw’s backup, Oren Burks. Oren was getting beaten in coverage every play and Mahomes recognized the miss match and abused it.

By the third quarter, it was clear the game would end in overtime, as both teams were exchanging points on the board. As the game went on, the fans were getting upset as there were around 13 missed holding calls that could have affected the outcome of the game. Mahomes continued to drive the field and he ended up scoring a field goal. With the field goal made it was enough to send the game into overtime. The Niners were not aware of the new playoff overtime rules while the Chiefs had practiced them for consecutive years.

With the Niners only being able to kick a field goal that would make the game winnable while being within less than 7 points. Mahomes lead his team to the endzone and mismatched Oren Burks with Mecole Hardman and scored the game-winning touchdown. This win titled the chiefs as 2024 Super Bowl champions.