Voice of Bullard 12/3

NSPA Hall of Fame Newspaper
Daniel MooreDecember 4, 2019
What do you want for Christmas?
Emilio Herrera- “Pendant”
Yosef Fares- ” For my daughter to have a big smile”
Analiah Aviles- “Nike Vapor Max Plus”
Janessa Alvarez- “A dog”
Yazmine Garcia- “blankets, flowers, earrings, and jewelry”
