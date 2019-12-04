Voice of Bullard 12/3

Daniel Moore
December 4, 2019

What do you want for Christmas?

Emilio Herrera- “Pendant”

Yosef Fares- ” For my daughter to have a big smile”

Analiah Aviles- “Nike Vapor Max Plus”

Janessa Alvarez- “A dog”

Yazmine Garcia- “blankets, flowers, earrings, and jewelry”

