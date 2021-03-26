Stephanie Ramirez: CEO and Mother

Throughout Women’s History Month, the Charger is highlighting remarkable women in history and our community. Stephanie Ramirez is up to bat, a true hero in the valley. Ramirez has a full schedule booked by her family of eight, published book, and her position of CEO at the Fresno Autism Network.

Ramirez founded the Fresno Autism Network when her oldest son was diagnosed with autism. Her goal was to help families just like hers navigate life alongside their neurodiverse children; and that is exactly what she has done. The Fresno Autism Network provides services, resources, and support for these families.

Along with working with families through FAN, Ramirez has gone above and beyond to aid neurodivergent people in our community. She speaks up for those who so often are neglected, as she works to advocate for further police training in regard to handling autistic youth. “I feel like Fresno PD did their job and did what they’re supposed to, but maybe things could’ve been handled a little differently,” Ramirez says in reference to an arrest of a teen on the spectrum. She is raising awareness so that more people will be able to understand what she refers to as this “invisible disability”

Ramirez has done such profound work and is proud of what she has built as she continues to aid families in their journey of navigating autism. She has built a safe place for this community and has helped many. You can purchase her book, “The Autism Diaries: Raising Children With Autism Through Mother’s Eyes” on Amazon for $20. Here, Ramirez dives into her experiences raising children with autism and how she has grown into the amazing woman and role model she is for so many today.