Combating Drugs And Crime

Many people have heard of the problems of crime, and drugs. Most people who commit these crimes are thieves, drug dealers, and people who just can’t get enough and are addicted. These crimes can occur anywhere around the world but mostly happen in places like banks, gas stations, and alleyways. To prevent overuse of drugs you can create a survey for your community on trying to get drugs banned or not sold as much around you. You can also do a protest or try to get people to side with you by getting these people put in jail for the crimes they have committed.

Some ways you can make an impact on making a decrease in drugs and crime is collaborating among law enforcement, health and social agencies. If you are a person who is addicted to taking drugs here are some ways to overcome relapse, you can find support for your recovery, and you can try to ignore all your drug cravings. Overall, there really isn’t an answer to why people do this is, it is very unknown why people do these things, some people just do it for their own entertainment.