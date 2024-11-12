Kim Kardashian Wore Princess Diana’s Necklace

Kim Kardashian recently wore Princess Diana’s amethyst and diamond Attallah cross necklace. Kim is getting much hatred for wearing the necklace to an art and film gala in Los Angeles. Kim bought the necklace for $200,000 at the Sotheby’s auction. People are upset and angry at her decision because of the last incident regarding Marilyn Monroe’s dress. As Kim becomes more irrelevant, she makes harsher decisions about her style and fame.

Kim is facing backlash from a lot of fans. People found it to be disrespectful since she decided to wear the necklace with a rather revealing dress. People are saying since Kim wore the necklace, it has lost its ‘timeless elegance’. The community is also saying that the necklace was against her bare skin, and it ruins the price and relevance of the necklace. People are calling this a ‘vulgar’ move made by her. Kim has not made a statement about this yet but I feel her team is telling her to stay quiet for now.