Paul vs. Tyson

There’s many people talking about the Tyson vs Paul fight and the media talking about many different things that went on during the fight and some people thinking it’s true and some think false but there are many things that the media and the people that are saying that are true. If you’re not too sure who Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are, Jake Paul used to be a Youtuber. He started doing Vines first, then he went to YouTube during 2014 then after he stopped making videos he started doing boxing. Mike Tyson is a boxer. He has done boxing for a long time and is a great boxer. Jake Paul was never a boxer before a few years ago but he started boxing because he saw his brother doing it Logan Paul, he was also a youtuber. Jake Paul was the one that wanted to fight Mike Tyson. He wanted to fight him because Paul wanted to gain fame and add millions to his wealth and an opportunity to box a great boxer, he didn’t want to let the opportunity go to waste.

The fight was able to watch on Netflix. Millions of people watched it on Netflix. Netflix was saying that the app was messing up a lot because how many people were watching it, and they have never had that many people watching Netflix at the same time it was crazy for them. Some people think that the fight might’ve been rigged because people were saying that Tyson was holding back from fighting Paul, and they said that he wasn’t able to do much because he was getting a lot of money to not actually fight Paul. The reason why they gave Tyson so much money was to make Paul look so much better because he won the fight. But many people think so many different things about the fight.