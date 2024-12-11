Wicked Actor In A Wicked Situation

Wicked actor Marissa Bode is getting a lot of hate from the people. The hate they are giving is from her disability. She called the comments ‘very gross’ in her interview. People had mixed reactions to her character because they feel ‘deeply uncomfortable’. People are saying disability is not fictional for a fictional movie.

Marissa Bode was taking the comments as a joke as first. She then took the comments seriously when the mean hateful comments from the haters. She became disgusted of people’s behavoir and thats when she decided to speak out. Marissa went on TikTok live to speak her thoughts about the comments. Marissa is doing well now and has gotten past all the negative comments.