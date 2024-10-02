In recent times, a rise in a new generation of automotive vehicles has risen. Electric cars have taken over the nation in storm, but what kickstarted the movement was Tesla. Founded in 2003, and trending in 2010s-now, Teslas are seen all over the roads, many say this is because electric vehicles are “better” for the environment.

Most tesla encountering will be in the USA, they have become more and more affordable to people the more they are made. But the heat of this electrical situation is whether tesla drivers should be on the road or not. Many people say that Tesla drivers are “flat out stupid” which causes much controversy. Reportedly, Tesla drivers say their car is better for the environment, but study shows the lithium mining for their batteries is not only worse for the environment, but immoral to the children that are labored in the process.

Many Tesla drivers have been said to brag about their 0-60 mph time but have shown that they don’t really use their speed advantage at all. People are saying that Teslas are often quite slow on the road, which can only mean it is the driver in the vehicle. These aspects that have been noticed have caused many people to grow a dislike of Teslas on the road. Will the future be electric, or will it be stumped?

