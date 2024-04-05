Yondr Pouches at Bullard

At Bullard High School, Yondr pouches are a big problem. The reason Bullard has Yondr pouches is because the students here are always on their phones and it is preventing them from learning. The rule of having to put your phone in the pouch started in 2023. At the beginning of 1st period, the students are told to lock their phones inside of the pouch. The test scores at Bullard went up ever since they bought Yondr pouches.

However, not everyone likes the Yondr pouch policy. Some students don’t agree with the rule and put an old phone inside or a calculator so they will trick the teacher into thinking they have their phone in their Yondr pouch. Most parents don’t agree with the policy because they can’t contact them during a lock down or something more dangerous. Most kids find ways around using the Yondr, students usually cut a slit in the bottom and staple it together so when they put their phone in there and slip it out from the bottom. Perhaps it is just like any other law –people will always find a way to break it.