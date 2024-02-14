The Grammys is a huge award show where talented artists from all genres come together to recognize and honor their achievements. It is like the Oscars, but for musicians.

However, The Grammys are in fact not just an award show, it is a celebration of the incredible talent and artistry in the music industry. From the extraordinary performances to the emotional acceptance speeches, the Grammys enthrall audiences around the globe. It is a night where artists from different genres come together to highlight their creativity and share their passion for music. The Grammys also serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate the achievements of musicians, songwriters and other professionals that are in the industry who have created a major impact and or contributed to music. It is the one night where it leaves exciting and memorable moments for both the artists and audiences to cherish.

Here is a recap on the Grammy’s that occurred February 4th, 2024. Taylor Swift brought home the record of the year for her album “Midnights” which makes her the first in history to accumulate 4 Grammys in the Album of the Year category. As for the other winners, Billie Ellish won song of the year for “What Was I Made For” which is featured on the Barbie movie. JAY-Z accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award alongside his daughter Blue Ivy up on stage. Nevertheless, JAY-Z called out the Grammys during his speech for “Past snubs” on his wife’s Beyonce’s music which can be controversial to the public. Furthermore, the night was filled with many other awards for these brilliant artists and their work.