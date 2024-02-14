The History of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a celebrated holiday all over the world and throughout the generations it’s meant a variety of different things. Looking back there’s a lot of history that goes behind this specific holiday.

Before we can get into the details about it, it is important to note that Valentine’s Day did not become a holiday until around the 14th century. Someone named St. Valentine -quite the name if you ask me- secretly married a couple in love which shed light on how Valentine’s Day became revolved around the perception of love. It became popular in the 1500s with many couples beginning to embrace it, celebrate it, and use the day for an expression of affection.

Even though not much is known about the real history of Saint Valentine, the legend of Saint Valentine has several stories behind himself. One legend says that Saint Valentine refused to convert to paganism and was executed by Roman Emperor, Claudius II. Over the years (and centuries), Valentine’s Day has been a religious celebration, an ancient ritual, and a commercial holiday. All that change represents that the meaning of Valentine’s Day may have come to be around love, but the day itself also is truly whatever you want it to be.