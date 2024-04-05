Future and Metro “Like That”

“We Don’t Trust You” by Future and Metro Boomin is a collaborative studio album by Rapper Future and Produce Metro Boomin. The album was released on March 22, 2024. The album has 17 songs and is about an hour long. The album also features other artists such as Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, and Rick Ross. Metro Boomin did most of the production on his own, but there were other beat smiths that also contributed to the project. Fans also have not stopped talking about Kendrick’s guest appearance on the track “Like That” where he took multiple shots at Drake and J Cole. Many people have labeled Drake, Kendrick, and Cole, “The Big 3” because of their impact on the rap community, but Kendrick seems to disagree.

The album debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart (dated April 6) with 2024’s largest week by equivalent albums earned. This will land Future his ninth No.1 and Metro Boomin his fourth. The album also became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day this year. Overall, this album is growing dramatically quickly and getting bigger each day.