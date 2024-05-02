Mother’s Day Events in The Fresno Area

This year, the day to celebrate the endless accomplishments of many mothers across the country, lands on May 12th. Sons and daughters come together to honor their mother, but sometimes it’s hard to decide what to do for celebrating such a day. However, there’s no need to worry for the people who live in the Fresno area, with many events across the city taking place. Find out what the exciting and entertaining events are below!

#1 – Mother’s Day Run – At Woodward Park, The Greater Madera Kiwanis Club is hosting the 21st annual Mother’s Day Run! This run offers a 10k and 5k Run that both adults and youth can join. If you’re not into running, they also offer a separate 5k and 2 Mile Run/Walk that again lets both adults and youth join for the participates who enjoy the natural breeze while walking. Many first-time mothers can also let their kids join a ¼ Kids Fun Run to have some quality time with their young ones! This event includes a pancake breakfast, and even includes flowers for many families to enjoy. To sign up for this amazing event, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/MothersDayRunFresno.

#2 – “Mutt-ers Day” – At Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, in the Villaggio Shopping Center, this dog-friendly American cuisine restaurant will allow all the dog-moms out there to bring their furry friend to experience a fun-lasting brunch! This event is filled with gourmet meals for you and your pup, goodie bags that include all the essentials for your dog, and even fun dog-friendly activities to enjoy, designed to entertain and make lasting memories for the whole family! On Saturday, May 11th, from 11AM through 2PM, you can join this splendid event that will surely make all the dog-moms happy. Space is limited so make sure to sign up to let you and your mom join the action. Visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mutt-ers-day-tickets-882224335737?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

#3 – Mother’s Day Retreat at The Ranch – Located in Clovis, near the Sierra foothills, this beautiful ranch gives you and your mom the opportunity to give yourself a rest to celebrate the quality of motherhood that we all cherish on Mother’s Day. This event lets you connect to your mind and soul, with endless lists of activities like gentle flow yoga, guided journaling, nature exploration, and much more. This ranch-style retreat also offers light breakfast snacks and beverages needed along the way to enjoy. To find out more information on timing, make sure to visit the link to sign up for this peaceful free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-retreat-at-the-ranch-tickets-882899846207?aff=ebdssbdestsearch!