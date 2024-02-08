How Bullard Is Doing Black History Month This 2024

Black History Month is an incredibly important occasion that helps educate people on the history and current condition of African-descended people within the United States, as well as in the rest of the world, and remind them of just how critical it is to learn about it in today’s sociopolitical climate.

The Bullard High School Black Student Union hosts and partakes in a variety of events throughout February that everyone can participate in. This year, some of these events include a contest in which students decorate their 4th period classroom doors, showcasing legendary Black musicians and representing Black music as a whole; a “caravan” at Sunnyside (relocated from Edison) on February 13th, where representatives of historically Black colleges and universities congregate with aspiring students to basically offer a chance to apply for said HBCUs for free, or at least give out resources that’ll aid in applying at a later date; a lunch on February 16th centering around the Mardi Gras celebration; a seminar about Black history with Mr. Davis, a teacher for the Bullard law pathway, during lunch on all Wednesdays of February at the lecture hall; and a block party after school on the last day of February, where people come to hang out, eat food, and watch movies in the library. (It’s Princess and the Frog this year.)

BSU also encourages students to wear red, green, yellow, and black every Friday in February. These colors hold significance with them, red representing the blood that unites all African-descended people, green representing abundant and natural wealth, yellow representing optimism and justice, and black representing the people’s existence as a nation.

For all Bullard students: during your second period, listen in to the morning announcements to hear what BSU has going on within and out of school that you might be interested in. Calendars detailing all the Black History Month events organized by BSU are hung around campus as well. For further inquiries, forward them to BSU supervisor Mrs. Holland, located at N21.