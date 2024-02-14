Significance Of Black History Month

Do you know what is being celebrated in February? Black History Month is being celebrated during February, to celebrate the culture and significance of African-Americans. Black History Month is to focus on the different African Americans who played an important role in history. In the article, it states, “Every February, the U.S. honors the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape the nation. Black History Month celebrates the rich cultural heritage, triumphs and adversities that are an indelible part of our country’s history” (Npr.org, 2024).

Black History Month has many themes each year to celebrate, this year’s theme is African-Americans and Arts. This theme revolves around the arts and performances of black historical figures. Historical African-American figures in arts such as music, performance arts, artists, are the significance of historical artists in arts. Last year’s theme was Black Resistance which celebrates the historical disadvantage in society for African Americans, in real life events. Every year in February, there’s a different theme to show the importance of Black figures in history. Black artists for example, Lauryn Hill is an artist in the arts industry, and there are many worldwide artists who are very successful and are African American.

Black history month was first established in 1976, by President Gerald Ford who extended the “Negro Week” into a whole month. Every year we celebrate the culture and the importance of African- Americans in America in different ways. There are parades, events, and many parties that are celebrated throughout February each year. The history of African- Americans being celebrated every year it shows the importance of the real important role African Americans play in.