6 Vehicle Crash Caused by NFL Super Star Rashee Rice

Rashee Marquan Rice is a superstar wideout for the Kansas City Chiefs organization. Rashee Rice had an astonishing rookie year, he finished with 938 receiving yards with only 79 catches. He appeared to be a promising piece for the future of the Kansas City offense. Most of the population had high hopes for the young buck, but people changed their minds after he got into a 6-vehicle crash during a street race.

Rashee had posted on his Instagram that he had met with Dallas police, and he will take “full responsibility” for his part in the crash that injured multiple people. On another Instagram story post, he said “Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities.”

Rashee Rice was inside a leased Lamborghini that was one of two cars that created the massive, chain-reacted crash. It was reported that the Lamborghini and the other automobile did not stop to see if anyone needed medical assistants.

The crash happened on the North Central Express. The police stated that the two sports cars were speeding in the far-left lane and then lost control. The Lamborghini that Rashee Rice rented went towards the left shoulder of the road and proceeded to hit the median wall. The crash caused a massive collision which gave the four people Infront of them minor injuries. The police said that they are still analyzing the scene and gathering information.

The police haven’t released any information on whether Rashee Rice was among the people that caused the crash. This would be a big problem for the Kansas City Chiefs, Rice could possibly be suspended from the NFL and would not be able to participate. He could also be put in jail for reckless driving or get a hefty fine.