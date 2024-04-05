As we start to move into April, the beginning of Autism Awareness Month begins. This is known to be the recognition of autism, and to help acknowledge the real aspects of having such disorder. While there may a be a month dedicated to this specific disorder, there are a lot of people who are knowledgeable on this topic. So, here is all you need to know about the month and the disorder!

Some may not even know the term Autism. What does that really mean, to be diagnosed with autism? This is defined as a wide range of conditions that can vary depending on the person, that is put under the category of struggling with social communication skills, and repetitive or minimal behaviors or thinking. Autism is not just a single disorder either, there are many varieties of autism that can be diagnosed. It can look quite different for everyone, and each person that may have autism has its distinct array of strengths and challenges. Some people diagnosed with autism can speak, while others may be nonverbal or have a very minimal ability to communicate. Others may also have some physiological disabilities, while others do not. In severe cases, the person may require some assistance with daily living, where some can live entirely independently.

While there are many things that can correlate with having autism, that does not mean that they must be isolated from the normal human population. Although they may struggle with some social communication or verbal speaking, this does not take away their ability to be able to live just as we do. While this month continues, we shall apply this thought in our minds and really think about what autism means and how it can have such an impact on one that may be diagnosed with it. They are human beings, too.