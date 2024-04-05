Baltimore bridge collapsed!

On March 26, 2024, at 1:28 am the Baltimore Francis Scott bridge collapsed. When a container ship known as the Dali collided into it, prior to the collision there were reports of a power outage and navigation issues. When it collided into the bridge had reported a power blackout and steering problems before hitting the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The cause has yet to be discovered. Thankfully the crew members from the Dali were able signal a mayday and inform Police and other law enforcement had cleared the bridge before the collision prevented traffic from entering the bridge.

Sadly, 6 construction workers passed away as they were unable to make it off the bridge in time. They were doing some type of maintenance on the bridge, when the Dali had gone off course and collided into it. Only one crew member from the Dali was injured when the Francis Key Bridge collapsed on top of it. The 21-crew members of the Dali are unable to leave the ship until authorities conclude their investigation and at this time there is no timeline of when that will be.