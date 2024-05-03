A Great Season from the Bullard Knights

Bullard Baseball JV Season

The Bullard JV Baseball team has an astonishing record this season of 23-1. The only loss was from Clovis High School early in the season. In league play and the pre-season tournament, the knights have pummeled through every single team they play. The most notable games were against the Clovis Unified Schools, they always were a more challenging team to beat. In the Easter Classic, during spring break, the JV team went 4-0. Their last game against Clovis West felt like a championship game because of how back and forth the game was. The Knights tend to mercy rule their opponents with their strong offense. Mainly the pitching and outfielders make the best plays, the average ERA for their pitchers is a 1.11. In the MLB the average ERA for a good pitcher is 2.00-3.00.

The Knights will finish their season off against Sanger High School in a doubleheader matchup. Previously they beat Sanger 12-1, the next games will be much tougher. To view the Knights statistics for this year, you can go to maxprepps.com and search for Bullard Highschool.