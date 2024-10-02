Activities To Do During Halloween

Halloween is a very spooky holiday and is one of my favorite holidays, you get to dress up and go trick-or-treating with friends and family and most people have parties. What I would recommend is going to a haunted house with your family. Last year I went to this haunted house called Raisin Hell Ranch and it was one of the best haunted houses I’ve been to because it has so many jump scares. It has been around since 2020 so it’s new. But Halloween isn’t just about haunted houses and jump scares. You can go trick or treating with mostly anyone and you don’t have to be a certain age to do so. Or if you don’t want to you can give out candy to people that knock on your door to brighten their smile and who knows maybe they will be your favorite scary movie character.

You can do many things such as going to the pumpkin patch and picking the perfect pumpkin to carve. You can get pumpkin carving materials at the store that will help you carve the pumpkin. Highschoolers also like to throw party’s so maybe you can attend or host one. You can also bake something for Halloween, like pumpkin pie, it is the most baked dessert around Halloween because you make them from pumpkins. Maybe even go on a bike ride, there is a zombie bike parade in downtown Davis on oct 29th that I might have to check out myself. Overall Halloween is my favorite holiday because of all the fun activities to do.