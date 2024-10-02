The Effects of Social Media

Social media can have a variety of effects on people. Social media not only brings negative effects but also brings positive impacts to us. One negative effect of social media is that people sometimes tend to get addicted to it which can lead to anxiety, depression, and lack of productivity. People who are addicted to social media get lazy and get inactive in school and school related things and work. Social media can also lead to sleep disruption causing people to sleep less. Also, the blue light from can get in the way of sleep cycles, leading to insomnia and other sleep disturbances.

Also, sometimes they can get cyberbullied or be a cyberbully, also online harassment, which can cause anxiety, loneliness, self-harm, and even suicidal thoughts. Social media can also cause people to lack self-confidence and make people with low self-confidence feel more anxious or depressed, which can lead to a further erosion of self-worth. People also get the fear of missing out. Seeing people on social media who seem to be living better lives can lead to a fear of missing out, which can cause anxiety and tarnish self-esteem. Also, social media platforms collect and store large amounts of personal information, which can be used for targeted advertising and political manipulation. People can also get social isolation by frequently spending time on social media and get loneliness.

A positive effect of social media is that it improved communication with family and friends while long distanced by sharing messages and photos. Also, social media can provide a platform for sharing personal experiences, creative content, hobbies, sharing personal stories, or even

ideas. Another effect is that social media offers support groups for mental health concerns by providing a support network for people facing similar challenges. Social media even fosters a sense of community by joining groups based on shared experiences or interests to connect with like-minded people. Social media also enables networking opportunities for career development by raising awareness about important problems and mobilizing support. Also, social media facilitates access to information and education by staying updated on current events and accessing educational content. Social media can affect a person in many negative and positive ways