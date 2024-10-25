On April 19,1992, in Fresno Cailfornia dana Ewell hired his friend Radovich to kill his mother, father, and sister. In order to gain control over the family’s estimated $ 7 million estate. When he found out of the death or parents he just kept asking about the will and testament. They found the murder weapon that killed his family it was a high-end 9mm specialty rifle. He promised Radovich a share of the family wealth. He was sentenced to triple murder, life without parole. He at jail at protective housing unit of Cailfornia state prison, Corcoran. ponce who purchased the riffle told the detective he bought it for Radovich but didn’t know it was for the Murders. Ponce agreed to testify against Ewell and Radovich who were arrested on March 2, 1995.