Get Kids Off the Internet!

Kids In today’s world are being raised on iPad, electronics, and most dangerously, the internet. Studies show 11% of kids 10 and under have social media. Today’s children don’t go outside and act and grow as normal kids. These internet memes, jokes, songs, inappropriate or not are rotting these kids’ brains and they are lacking proper development. Social media is already a dangerous place for teens so for kids to have access to such a dangerous place on the internet it’s sad, this exposes them to gore, nudity, and bad representation.

Today’s children aren’t properly growing up the way a childshould, and this could shape the new world as they are the youngest generation. Cyberbullying has made 13.6% of adolescents attempt to commit suicide and that’s an old study. With the rapid production of technology and internet access for kids the number is only going to skyrocket. A study in 2016 shows that only 61% of parents monitor their kid’s online behavior which isn’t enough. While i do think the internet can be beneficial, children need to be managed and taught monitored with screen time and certain things they can’t access. Overall, kids need to go back to going outside and living life the way a proper child should.