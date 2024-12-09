“Raisin Capital Of The World”

The “Raisin Capital of the World” is located in California and it produces more raisins than any other place. There is a perfect climate for growing grapes in the San Joaquin Valley. It is an ideal location for vineyards due to the warm, dry summers and mild winters. Thompson Seedless grape is the most common grape used to make raisins.

The Raisin production has been going on for 100 years. Farmers in the area began to grow grapes for raisins in the early 1900s. The center of raisin production was located in Fresno. About 40% of the world’s raisins are produced in Fresno County, making it a major player in the market.

The community comes together to honor the agricultural roots of the city at the annual Raisin Day Parade. The industry has helped create jobs and support local businesses. Special drying and packaging processes help ensure high quality and can be shipped worldwide, thanks to modern farming techniques.

The importance of agriculture is shown by being the Raisin Capital of the World. The city’s rich farming history and dedication to innovation make it a leader in raisin production today.