Top 5 Things to Do During Fall and Halloween

1.) Corn maze

A corn maze is a fun event to have fun with family, friends, boyfriends, or girlfriends, or even by yourself for some thrill. You can usually find a corn maze at pumpkin patches, farms, and other locations. Although you really cannot do much, this would be an amazing option for spending time with close loved ones and putting your mind to the test.

2.) Spooky Haunted Houses

If you enjoy the thrill that you see in movies, you can get that same kind of thrill inside of a haunted house. Haunted houses are good for thrilling, quality time, and to overcome fears and anxiety.

3.) Fall decorating

Decorating for fall must be one of the easiest, calm, and relaxing things you can do for a fun time. This can be a fun thing to do for the entire family and could only take up to a few hours depending on how much you decide to decorate. While decorating you can listen to music, watch a movie, or talk amongst one another.

4.) Costume Contest

A costume contest! A costume contest is a fun way to show off your creativity for all ages. You can make a home-made costume, or you can go to the store, mix, and match. Either way his would be a fun idea to have during a party, hangout, sleep over, or just for fun!

5.) Watch Fall/Halloween movies

Watching movies, especially during this time of year, is always the best. Put on your favorite movie, grab some snacks, turn off the lights, get a blanket or two and get cozy! You can always do this on your own or with family or friends. This is a great option for just being comfortable if you do not want to go out anywhere.