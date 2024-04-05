A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder; The Plot Twisting Series That Will Have You Wrapped Up For Hours

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder written by Holly Jackson, is a tension, plot twisting book, containing two other novels in the series, Good Girl Bad Blood, and As Good as Dead. The plot of this book WILL have you wanting to know more with each inching second of reading. The overall plot/summary of this suspenseful, mystery novel starts with the reader following along with our main character, Pip Fitz-Amobi. Pip is a senior in high school and is assigned by one of her teachers to do a capstone project. Pip decides to take a big step and take hers on a tragic case that took place 5 years ago in her small town, Fairview. This case was about a senior at the time, Andie Bell, who had supposedly gone missing and was said to have been killed by her boyfriend at the time, Sal Singh. Sal’s body had been found in the forest, two days after Andie went missing but his death was deemed a suicide due to the sleeping pills he was found with, and bag tied around his head. Police ended up finding Andie’s car with blood and fingerprints of Sal on the car. Although they never truly found Andie’s body, all of Fairview knows how it goes. Sal killed his girlfriend, Andie, and committed suicide so he wouldn’t have to go through all the charges. This isn’t what Pip wants to believe though. Intrigued with the case, Pip wants to uncover the true story. What truly happened to Andie and Sal? As the reader, you follow along with Pip and the disturbing truths and secrets she finds out as well as the many people she meets and creates connections with along the way. The reader also gets a look into all the trauma Pip faces going through looking into this case.

If you’ve been searching for the perfect book that is one you CANNOT put down this book is the exact one you’re looking for. From the beginning to the end, it’s filled with numerous plot twists and moments that cause you to just keep on reading and reading. When I tell you my mouth dropped numerous times throughout this read, I mean it. I have to say I’m guilty of staying up way past my bedtime to just read a “few” more pages since I NEEDED to know more. I must add that I don’t believe I’ve ever been as obsessed with a book series as much as this one. I highly recommend A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder to any reader, especially if you are a sucker for a good mystery book. As someone who has also read the two other books in this series, I heavily recommend checking those ones out as well if you fall in love with reading the first one. Just know once picking up this book you are in for a full adventure of plot twists and will most likely become addicted and on edge with each page you flip and read!