Movie review: “Immaculate”

Immaculate: Movie Review

The movie Immaculate is a film that Begins with an American nun who starts her new journey by joining a remote convent in the Italian countryside. However, despite her warm welcome from the people, little does she know she is going to be introduced to a strange and sinister environment in which she will soon later have to face and overcome the twisted and complex place.

In the movie, Sydney Sweeney, who plays the main character, portrays the Nun character quite convincingly. From start to end comes a rollercoaster of tense emotions that will have you at the edge of your seat. To be more specific, Sydney Sweeney delivers a spectacular performance with her realistic expressions, along with excellent dialogue that helps move the story forward which is one of the efficient aspects of good dialogue. Her acting also carries the film seemingly, it allows the audience to be captivated continuously throughout the film by her constant excellent delivery of emotions. Furthermore, the movie had the capability of providing a storyline with what felt like going at a perfect pace. The movie gave you time to absorb everything with scenes that weren’t as tense as others. In addition, one thing that should be pointed out is the movie starts with a questioning scene that already has the audience at the edge of their seat, which eventually is self-explanatory with context that is provided later in the story. This is an excellent way of capturing the attention of the viewers because it intrigues the audience from the very beginning and was probably the intention of the directors of the film.

Overall, the film was one of the best horror films I’ve personally seen so far. The movie brings suspense and thrill to the surface with its tense deliveries throughout the movie. Not to mention, the outstanding performance not only Sydney Sweeney delivered, but also the rest of the actors/actresses that took part in the film.