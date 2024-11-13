Biography of Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter was born on May 11, 1999. She was born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. Sabrina is the niece of the actor, Nancy Cartwright. Her parents are David and Elizabeth Carpenter. She has three older sisters, and she was a homeschooled girl. She was raised in East Greenville.

Sabrina had first got popular for her videos on YouTube. She posted videos of herself singing Adele and Christina Aguilera songs. After that, she got recognized by Disney and was cast in a few popular roles. She became more recognized by starring in Disney shows and films such as Girl meets World, Adventures in Babysitting, Austin and Ally, Milo Murphy’s Law, Sofia the First and Phineas and Ferb. After all that, she entered the music industry, following in the footsteps of Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.

Sabrina was only 11 years old when she started acting for Disney. When she turned 13 years old, she made the trek from the East Coast to Los Angeles. She did not go to any public schools for the entirety of her education. Her father built her a recording studio in 2009. Her passion for singing helped her place third in The Next Miley Cyrus Project, hosted by Miley Cyrus.

In 2014, she released her first album, ‘Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying.’ After her first one, she released 4 more studio albums. ‘Eye Wide Open’, ‘Evolution’, ‘Singular: Act 1’, and ‘Singular: Act 2’. She managed to have 3 of her songs top the US Dance Club Songs chart. Sabrina moved to a different studio in 2021 and released her single, ‘Skin’. She released her fifth album in 2022, ‘Emails I Can’t Send’.

In 2023, she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. In this present year, she released a popular album, ‘Short N Sweet’. She became the most trending on TikTok and other social media platforms with her two singles, ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’. Her newest album became her first one to debut on the US Billboard 200 chart.

In September 2024, she was on Christina Aguilera’s live Spotify Exclusive, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Christina’s debut album. They had a duet of the song, ‘What a Girl Wants’. She also teased a holiday special called ‘A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.’ In the same month of September, she made it into her first arena tour with her album, ‘Short N Sweet’.