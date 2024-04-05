The biggest UFC card of the year, UFC 300 which is happening on April 13, 2024, will go down as one of the biggest UFC events in history. From top to bottom, every single fight is great even in the prelims. The main event will be Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill (Men’s Light Heavyweight Championship) with the co-main event being Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan (Women’s Strawweight Championship). The fight before both of those fights will be Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway (Mens Lightweight BMF Championship Fight). This fight between Gaethje and Holloway is highly anticipated by fans as both fighters are fan favorites and have the most entertaining fights. The main card starts at 10pm ET and the early prelims start at 6pm ET. The entire card is on ESPN+ but the main card is on ESPN+ PPV which is $79.99. The prelims are all free on ESPN+ and it’s something you really do not want to miss out on.

For this being UFC 300, some of the fans were left disappointed because of how the event wasn’t planned right. Fans in general have such high expectations and the fans wanted a different main event than what it is now. There were some factors of how the UFC president Dana White wanted to make other fights happen but couldn’t be due to fighters injured or couldn’t fight on the date for UFC 300. This card nonetheless is stacked top to bottom exciting fans day by day. Will any of you be tuning into watch possibly one of the biggest UFC fight cards of the year?