The Twilight of a Titan: Can Djokovic Defy the Clock?

The tennis world is facing a question that seemed unthinkable just a few years ago: has Father Time finally cornered Novak Djokovic? As the 2025 season draws to a close, the debate over the Serbian legend’s future has intensified, spearheaded by former rival Andy Roddick. In a recent episode of his YouTube channel, Served, published on December 26, the former US Open champion didn’t mince words regarding Djokovic’s current standing among the ATP’s elite. While Roddick expressed awe at Djokovic’s enduring capability, he also cast significant doubt on whether the 38-year-old’s body can still withstand the punishing grind of a two-week Grand Slam.

The “Part-Time” Phenomenon

Roddick, who retired in 2012 but holds the distinction of a winning record against Djokovic, characterized the current world No. 4 as essentially a “part-time tennis player.” It’s a label that fits the stats. Throughout 2025, Djokovic curated a limited schedule, bypassing several Masters 1000 events and the ATP Finals to prioritize the majors. Despite this lighter load, he finished the year with a respectable 39-11 record, picking up ATP 250 titles in Geneva and Athens.

“How do we grade this year compared to his career?” Roddick mused during the broadcast. “It was like any year he doesn’t win a major is probably disappointing to him. This year was crazy to watch. He was basically a part-time tennis player who was still the third-best player in the world. That is a joke. That is unbelievably impressive.”

Currently trailing Alexander Zverev by just 300 points in the rankings, Djokovic remains within striking distance of the top tier, though a significant gap now separates him from the leading duo of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

A History of Ruthless Adjustments

This late-career pivot to a “quality over quantity” schedule wasn’t an overnight decision; it followed a period of significant turbulence and restructuring. Flashback to his 36th year, and the signs of a search for new solutions were already evident. In a move that shocked the tennis community, Djokovic parted ways with his longtime coach Goran Ivanisevic just days after a heartfelt public acknowledgment of their partnership. The split came despite a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros less than a year prior.

The relationship had been intense. Ivanisevic openly described the “stress level” of coaching the Serb as never-ending. “He keeps you in stress, you know,” Ivanisevic told reporters. “It never goes down.” Yet, that ruthlessness is often what separates the greats from the good. Whether openly tyrannical or quietly manipulative, legends like Djokovic are driven by a fierce, almost predatory ambition to extend their careers and feast on records. The dismissal of Ivanisevic wasn’t just a personnel change; it was a symptom of a champion groping for a fresh infusion of motivation and energy to fend off the inevitable decline.

The Physical Toll of the Grand Slam Grind

While the coaching changes of the past were about mental and technical recalibration, the hurdle today is purely physical. Despite reaching the semifinals of all four Grand Slams in 2025—a feat that netted him 800 ranking points—Roddick questions the sustainability of this approach in the best-of-five format.

“I don’t know if he can train the way he used to,” Roddick noted. “And if you can’t do that, can you keep your body up for two weeks at a major best-of-five?”

The concerns are valid. Even in his super-fit mid-30s, Djokovic had begun to suffer puzzling losses and physical setbacks, including drubbings by Jannik Sinner and a shock defeat to the then-123rd ranked Luca Nardi at Indian Wells. These moments were early warnings that his body was entering a zone where recovery becomes slower and consistency harder to maintain. The “part-time” strategy is a direct response to this war with age, an attempt to preserve his physical resources for the tournaments that matter most.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As the tour turns the page to 2026, Djokovic shows no signs of quietly fading away. He has already confirmed his participation in the Adelaide International, an ATP 250 event scheduled for January 12-17, serving as his warm-up for the Australian Open.

The legendary explorer of options is once again trying to find a path through the obstacles set by younger, faster rivals and his own aging physiology. He may have successfully navigated the post-Ivanisevic era, but whether he can summon the physical resilience for one last major title remains the sport’s most compelling storyline.