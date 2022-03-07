Triangle Burger Restaurant Review

The smell of freshly grilled patties engulfs the air around this triangle-shaped building that can be spotted around Fresno. One of the few old school burger joints left in town, Triangle Burger, was established in May of 1963. They’re most famous for their charbroiled burgers and were voted the best hamburger in Fresno by the California Restaurant Association. The employees put their hearts into making delicious, original burgers for their customers.

I decided to give the place a try, so I ordered a Jumbo Burger meal with a chocolate milkshake and a side of onion rings. The first thing I noticed was is the soft sesame seed bun, which held the burger together perfectly. The patty was a quarter-inch thick and grilled just right. The shredded lettuce, thinly sliced tomatoes, and juicy pickles complimented the burger nicely. The onions were white and thinly sliced, but there was just the right amount that it didn’t overpower the burger. To top it off, their original sauce brings the whole burger together. It was a mild sauce, with the perfect blend of flavors, neither too sweet nor too tangy.

Their meals come with fries and a drink, and I ordered onion rings on the side too. The fries are crinkle-cut, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, and crisped to a perfect golden brown. The onion rings were lightly breaded and fried to a satisfying crunch. Last but not least, the chocolate milkshake. It comes with a big straw, so the milkshake was very easy to drink. It had a good consistency, not too thin and not too thick. It’s a fabulous frozen treat for a hot day.

With a friendly staff, and a nice atmosphere that gives off good vibes, Triangle Burger is an experience you won’t want to miss. You can find Triangle Burger establishments on Barstow, McKinley, Belmont, Shaw, and Clovis to give it a try yourself.