BTS World Tour 2027: Concert Dates & Schedule

BTS World Tour 2027 dates include Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong and Bulacan. See the confirmed schedule, stadium venues, presales and official tickets.

BTS Confirms Its Global Return

BTS will bring the BTS World Tour ‘ARIRANG’ into 2027, extending the group’s stadium comeback across Australia and Asia. The confirmed schedule includes dates in Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong and Bulacan after concerts in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Jakarta.

BTS 2027 Tour Details

The tour opened in April 2026 and spans 34 regions and 79 performances, making it the largest run of BTS’s career. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook returned to group touring after completing their South Korean military-service commitments in 2025.

The concerts support BTS’s fifth studio album, “ARIRANG,” released on March 20, 2026. Fans can expect material from the album alongside favorites from the group’s catalog.

A 360-degree, in-the-round stage places audiences around the performance area and increases capacity. The production marks the first K-pop stadium tour built around that format and gives ARMY a closer view from sections of each venue.

How to Get BTS 2027 World Tour Tickets

Ticket arrangements vary by market, so fans should use the official BTS tour website and authorized local ticketing partners. For the Australia and Asia shows, ARMY Membership presales and general sales opened on dates in June 2026, with times set separately for markets.

Eligible fans had to register through Weverse before joining an ARMY Membership presale. The system requires a membership number beginning with “BA,” and Asia-Pacific shows accept the Global membership.

Availability may now differ by date because sales have opened. Fans should avoid unofficial websites, confirm the venue and date before paying, and check the official listing for ticket updates.

Full BTS World Tour 2027 Dates

December 3, 2026 — Bangkok — Rajamangala National Stadium

December 5, 2026 — Bangkok — Rajamangala National Stadium

December 6, 2026 — Bangkok — Rajamangala National Stadium

December 12, 2026 — Kuala Lumpur — TM Stadium Nasional

December 13, 2026 — Kuala Lumpur — TM Stadium Nasional

December 17, 2026 — Singapore — National Stadium

December 19, 2026 — Singapore — National Stadium

December 20, 2026 — Singapore — National Stadium

December 22, 2026 — Singapore — National Stadium

December 26, 2026 — Jakarta — Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

December 27, 2026 — Jakarta — Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

December 29, 2026 — Jakarta — Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

February 10, 2027 — Melbourne — Marvel Stadium

February 12, 2027 — Melbourne — Marvel Stadium

February 13, 2027 — Melbourne — Marvel Stadium

February 20, 2027 — Sydney — Accor Stadium

February 21, 2027 — Sydney — Accor Stadium

March 4, 2027 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium

March 6, 2027 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium

March 7, 2027 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium

March 13, 2027 — Bulacan — Philippine Sports Stadium

March 14, 2027 — Bulacan — Philippine Sports Stadium

March 16, 2027 — Bulacan — Philippine Sports Stadium

What Fans Should Know

Demand for the BTS World Tour remains intense, especially for the limited 2027 stadium dates. ARMY members should monitor official ticket pages closely and secure verified tickets early when new inventory or additional sale information appears.