BTS World Tour 2027: Concert Dates & Schedule

BTS World Tour 2027 dates include Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong and Bulacan. See the confirmed schedule, stadium venues, presales and official tickets.
BTS Confirms Its Global Return
BTS will bring the BTS World Tour ‘ARIRANG’ into 2027, extending the group’s stadium comeback across Australia and Asia. The confirmed schedule includes dates in Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong and Bulacan after concerts in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Jakarta.
BTS 2027 Tour Details
The tour opened in April 2026 and spans 34 regions and 79 performances, making it the largest run of BTS’s career. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook returned to group touring after completing their South Korean military-service commitments in 2025.
The concerts support BTS’s fifth studio album, “ARIRANG,” released on March 20, 2026. Fans can expect material from the album alongside favorites from the group’s catalog.
A 360-degree, in-the-round stage places audiences around the performance area and increases capacity. The production marks the first K-pop stadium tour built around that format and gives ARMY a closer view from sections of each venue.
How to Get BTS 2027 World Tour Tickets
Ticket arrangements vary by market, so fans should use the official BTS tour website and authorized local ticketing partners. For the Australia and Asia shows, ARMY Membership presales and general sales opened on dates in June 2026, with times set separately for markets.
Eligible fans had to register through Weverse before joining an ARMY Membership presale. The system requires a membership number beginning with “BA,” and Asia-Pacific shows accept the Global membership.
Availability may now differ by date because sales have opened. Fans should avoid unofficial websites, confirm the venue and date before paying, and check the official listing for ticket updates.
Full BTS World Tour 2027 Dates
- December 3, 2026 — Bangkok — Rajamangala National Stadium
- December 5, 2026 — Bangkok — Rajamangala National Stadium
- December 6, 2026 — Bangkok — Rajamangala National Stadium
- December 12, 2026 — Kuala Lumpur — TM Stadium Nasional
- December 13, 2026 — Kuala Lumpur — TM Stadium Nasional
- December 17, 2026 — Singapore — National Stadium
- December 19, 2026 — Singapore — National Stadium
- December 20, 2026 — Singapore — National Stadium
- December 22, 2026 — Singapore — National Stadium
- December 26, 2026 — Jakarta — Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
- December 27, 2026 — Jakarta — Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
- December 29, 2026 — Jakarta — Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
- February 10, 2027 — Melbourne — Marvel Stadium
- February 12, 2027 — Melbourne — Marvel Stadium
- February 13, 2027 — Melbourne — Marvel Stadium
- February 20, 2027 — Sydney — Accor Stadium
- February 21, 2027 — Sydney — Accor Stadium
- March 4, 2027 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium
- March 6, 2027 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium
- March 7, 2027 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium
- March 13, 2027 — Bulacan — Philippine Sports Stadium
- March 14, 2027 — Bulacan — Philippine Sports Stadium
- March 16, 2027 — Bulacan — Philippine Sports Stadium
What Fans Should Know
Demand for the BTS World Tour remains intense, especially for the limited 2027 stadium dates. ARMY members should monitor official ticket pages closely and secure verified tickets early when new inventory or additional sale information appears.
Elijah Romero is a music journalist covering concert tours, ticket announcements, and live show schedules across all genres. She tracks major artist tour dates as they’re announced and helps fans stay updated on presale information, venue details, and where to find tickets. Elijah has been following the live music industry since 2019.