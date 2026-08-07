Mon Laferte Tour 2026: ’Femme Fatale Tour’ Across North America

Elijah Romero

Mon Laferte announces her 2026 Femme Fatale Tour across North America. See confirmed dates, venues and where fans can find tickets for the upcoming shows.

Mon Laferte Announces 2026 Femme Fatale Tour

Mon Laferte is officially taking her latest musical chapter on the road in 2026 with the Femme Fatale Tour, a North American run built around her ninth studio album. The Mon Laferte Tour will bring the Chilean-Mexican singer to major venues across the United States, giving fans a new opportunity to hear the songs of Femme Fatale live.

Mon LaferteTour Details

The Femme Fatale Tour extends a busy period for Laferte, whose latest album moves through jazz, bolero and pop while centering themes of identity, emotion and self-expression. Laferte wrote all 14 tracks on the record, shaping a project that continues her reputation for mixing theatrical songwriting with adventurous arrangements.

The tour announcement also arrives alongside Spotify Sessions: EQUAL Edition, a five-track live audiovisual EP featuring reworked material from Femme Fatale. Those performances place a stronger jazz accent on the songs and offer another glimpse at how the album may evolve onstage. Laferte also appears in Spotify’s EQUAL program, which spotlights women artists worldwide and supports greater gender representation across the music industry.

How to Get Mon Laferte Tour Tickets

Fans looking for Mon Laferte Tour tickets can check Ticketmaster, TicketNetwork, Live Nation, AXS and Mon Laferte’s official website for availability. Inventory can vary by market and venue, so buyers should compare listings carefully and confirm the city, date and seat details before completing a purchase.

No ticket prices, presale schedules or general on-sale times were included with the information provided for this announcement. Fans should therefore rely on the authorized ticket platforms and the artist’s official channels for the latest purchasing information, venue-specific updates and any changes that may affect individual shows.

Full Mon Laferte Tour Dates

The confirmed North American dates provided for the Femme Fatale Tour include stops in Florida, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Texas, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah and Nevada. Seattle receives two consecutive dates at the 5th Avenue Theatre, while the run closes at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 7.

The schedule is split between an August stretch and a sequence beginning in mid-October. Texas receives five performances, with shows scheduled for Sugar Land, Hidalgo, Austin, Irving and El Paso before the tour moves west through Phoenix and Highland. From there, Laferte heads to Portland and Seattle, followed by Denver and Salt Lake City. The final week brings concerts in Las Vegas, San Jose and Los Angeles, giving West Coast audiences several chances to catch the live production before this announced run concludes.

DateCityVenue
Sun Aug 9Orlando, FLHard Rock Live
Sat Aug 12Charlotte, NCOvens Auditorium
Sat Aug 15Rosemont, ILAllstate Arena
Sun Aug 16Detroit, MIThe FIllmore Detroit
Thu Aug 20Philadelphia, PAThe Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Sat Aug 22New York, NYRadio City Music Hall
Fri Oct 16Sugar Land, TXSmart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Oct 17Hidalgo, TXPayne Arena
Tue Oct 20Austin, TXMoody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Wed Oct 21Irving, TXThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Oct 23El Paso, TXUTEP Don Haskins Center
Sat Oct 24Phoenix, AZArizona Financial Theatre
Sun Oct 25Highland, CAYaamava’ Theater
Tue Oct 27Portland, ORArlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Thu Oct 29Seattle, WA5th Avenue Theatre
Fri Oct 30Seattle, WA5th Avenue Theatre
Sun Nov 1Denver, COParamount Theatre
Fri Nov 3Salt Lake City, UTEccles Theater
Thu Nov 5Las Vegas, NVPearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Fri Nov 6San Jose, CASAP Center
Sat Nov 7Los Angeles, CAKia Forum

Mon Laferte’s Femme Fatale Era Continues

The 2026 Femme Fatale Tour gives Mon Laferte another major stage for an album that blends classic Latin influences with jazz-driven atmosphere and modern pop songwriting, while the mix of theaters and arenas across North America could make several markets especially competitive.

Fans planning to attend should monitor ticket outlets and venue listings closely as their preferred show approaches. The Mon Laferte Tour is shaping up as one of the live chapters of the Femme Fatale era, with dates carrying Laferte’s latest work from late summer into the fall and giving audiences a look at her evolving performance style.

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