Mon Laferte Tour 2026: ’Femme Fatale Tour’ Across North America

Mon Laferte announces her 2026 Femme Fatale Tour across North America. See confirmed dates, venues and where fans can find tickets for the upcoming shows.

Mon Laferte Announces 2026 Femme Fatale Tour

Mon Laferte is officially taking her latest musical chapter on the road in 2026 with the Femme Fatale Tour, a North American run built around her ninth studio album. The Mon Laferte Tour will bring the Chilean-Mexican singer to major venues across the United States, giving fans a new opportunity to hear the songs of Femme Fatale live.

Mon LaferteTour Details

The Femme Fatale Tour extends a busy period for Laferte, whose latest album moves through jazz, bolero and pop while centering themes of identity, emotion and self-expression. Laferte wrote all 14 tracks on the record, shaping a project that continues her reputation for mixing theatrical songwriting with adventurous arrangements.

The tour announcement also arrives alongside Spotify Sessions: EQUAL Edition, a five-track live audiovisual EP featuring reworked material from Femme Fatale. Those performances place a stronger jazz accent on the songs and offer another glimpse at how the album may evolve onstage. Laferte also appears in Spotify’s EQUAL program, which spotlights women artists worldwide and supports greater gender representation across the music industry.

How to Get Mon Laferte Tour Tickets

Fans looking for Mon Laferte Tour tickets can check Ticketmaster, TicketNetwork, Live Nation, AXS and Mon Laferte’s official website for availability. Inventory can vary by market and venue, so buyers should compare listings carefully and confirm the city, date and seat details before completing a purchase.

No ticket prices, presale schedules or general on-sale times were included with the information provided for this announcement. Fans should therefore rely on the authorized ticket platforms and the artist’s official channels for the latest purchasing information, venue-specific updates and any changes that may affect individual shows.

Full Mon Laferte Tour Dates

The confirmed North American dates provided for the Femme Fatale Tour include stops in Florida, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Texas, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah and Nevada. Seattle receives two consecutive dates at the 5th Avenue Theatre, while the run closes at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 7.

The schedule is split between an August stretch and a sequence beginning in mid-October. Texas receives five performances, with shows scheduled for Sugar Land, Hidalgo, Austin, Irving and El Paso before the tour moves west through Phoenix and Highland. From there, Laferte heads to Portland and Seattle, followed by Denver and Salt Lake City. The final week brings concerts in Las Vegas, San Jose and Los Angeles, giving West Coast audiences several chances to catch the live production before this announced run concludes.

Date City Venue Sun Aug 9 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Sat Aug 12 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium Sat Aug 15 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena Sun Aug 16 Detroit, MI The FIllmore Detroit Thu Aug 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark Sat Aug 22 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Fri Oct 16 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Sat Oct 17 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena Tue Oct 20 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park Wed Oct 21 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Fri Oct 23 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center Sat Oct 24 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre Sun Oct 25 Highland, CA Yaamava’ Theater Tue Oct 27 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Thu Oct 29 Seattle, WA 5th Avenue Theatre Fri Oct 30 Seattle, WA 5th Avenue Theatre Sun Nov 1 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre Fri Nov 3 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater Thu Nov 5 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort Fri Nov 6 San Jose, CA SAP Center Sat Nov 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Mon Laferte’s Femme Fatale Era Continues

The 2026 Femme Fatale Tour gives Mon Laferte another major stage for an album that blends classic Latin influences with jazz-driven atmosphere and modern pop songwriting, while the mix of theaters and arenas across North America could make several markets especially competitive.

Fans planning to attend should monitor ticket outlets and venue listings closely as their preferred show approaches. The Mon Laferte Tour is shaping up as one of the live chapters of the Femme Fatale era, with dates carrying Laferte’s latest work from late summer into the fall and giving audiences a look at her evolving performance style.