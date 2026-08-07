Pentatonix Tour 2026: ‘Christmas in the City Tour’ How to get ticket

Elijah Romero

Pentatonix announce their 2026 Christmas in the City Tour across North America. See all confirmed dates, venues, presale details and tickets information.

Pentatonix Announce 2026 Christmas in the City Tour

Pentatonix have officially confirmed their 2026 Christmas in the City Tour, bringing the Grammy-winning vocal group back to arenas across North America for another major holiday run. The Pentatonix Tour begins November 5 in Tacoma, Washington, and continues through December 22, when the group closes the announced schedule at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

The 28-city itinerary will carry Pentatonix through the United States and Canada, with stops including Vancouver, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Hamilton, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, San Diego and several other major markets.

Pentatonix Christmas in the City Tour Details

The 2026 tour continues the group’s Christmas in the City era, which began with their 2025 holiday album inspired by classic Hollywood Christmas music and the sound of the jazz age. Pentatonix have expanded that project with a new recording of “Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again,” giving fans another preview of the music surrounding this year’s shows.

The track will also appear on an expanded edition of Christmas in the City, scheduled for release October 30. The deluxe project adds 10 songs to the album, including two covers and seven live recordings.

Pentatonix have also teamed with music-education nonprofit Save the Music for the tour. Fans purchasing tickets for selected performances will have an opportunity to contribute to the organization during checkout.

How to Get Pentatonix Tour Tickets

Ticket access begins with a Patreon member presale on Monday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time. An artist presale follows Tuesday, August 11, while Live Nation will offer an All Access presale for selected dates beginning Wednesday, August 12 at the same local time.

General ticket sales begin Friday, August 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fans can also check TicketNetwork, Live Nation, AXS and Pentatonix’s official website for relevant listings and availability. Because inventory can differ between venues and sellers, buyers should verify the date, location and seating information before completing a purchase.

Full Pentatonix 2026 Tour Dates

Date City Venue
11/05Tacoma, WATacoma Dome
11/07Vancouver, BCRogers Arena
11/09Bozeman, MTBrick Breeden Fieldhouse
11/10Casper, WYFord Wyoming Center
11/12Lincoln, NEPinnacle Bank Arena
11/14Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum
11/15Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
11/16Louisville, KYKFC Yum! Center
11/18Buffalo, NYKeyBank Center
11/19Cleveland, OHRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11/21Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints Arena
11/22Hamilton, ONFirstOntario Centre
11/28Charlottesville, VAJohn Paul Jones Arena
11/29Albany, NYMVP Arena
12/03Baltimore, MDCFG Bank Arena
12/05Columbia, SCColonial Life Arena
12/06Greenville, SCBon Secours Wellness Arena
12/07Raleigh, NCLenovo Center
12/09Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
12/10Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
12/12North Little Rock, ARSimmons Bank Arena
12/13Bossier City, LABrookshire Grocery Arena
12/15Austin, TXMoody Center
12/16Fort Worth, TXDickies Arena
12/17Lubbock, TXUnited Supermarkets Arena
12/19Glendale, AZDesert Diamond Arena
12/20San Diego, CAViejas Arena
12/22Los Angeles, CAKia Forum

Pentatonix Bring Their Holiday Show Back to Arenas

With nearly two months of arena dates ahead, the Pentatonix Tour gives longtime listeners another chance to experience the group’s signature harmonies in a large-scale holiday setting. The combination of Christmas in the City material, new deluxe-edition recordings and familiar seasonal favorites gives the 2026 run a clear connection to the group’s latest creative chapter.

Demand for Pentatonix’s holiday concerts has made the annual touring season an important event for fans. Anyone hoping to attend should check official ticket outlets early and keep an eye on the group’s website for updates as the first November performances approach.

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