Pentatonix Tour 2026: ‘Christmas in the City Tour’ How to get ticket

Pentatonix announce their 2026 Christmas in the City Tour across North America. See all confirmed dates, venues, presale details and tickets information.

Pentatonix Announce 2026 Christmas in the City Tour

Pentatonix have officially confirmed their 2026 Christmas in the City Tour, bringing the Grammy-winning vocal group back to arenas across North America for another major holiday run. The Pentatonix Tour begins November 5 in Tacoma, Washington, and continues through December 22, when the group closes the announced schedule at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

The 28-city itinerary will carry Pentatonix through the United States and Canada, with stops including Vancouver, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Hamilton, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, San Diego and several other major markets.

Pentatonix Christmas in the City Tour Details

The 2026 tour continues the group’s Christmas in the City era, which began with their 2025 holiday album inspired by classic Hollywood Christmas music and the sound of the jazz age. Pentatonix have expanded that project with a new recording of “Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again,” giving fans another preview of the music surrounding this year’s shows.

The track will also appear on an expanded edition of Christmas in the City, scheduled for release October 30. The deluxe project adds 10 songs to the album, including two covers and seven live recordings.

Pentatonix have also teamed with music-education nonprofit Save the Music for the tour. Fans purchasing tickets for selected performances will have an opportunity to contribute to the organization during checkout.

How to Get Pentatonix Tour Tickets

Ticket access begins with a Patreon member presale on Monday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time. An artist presale follows Tuesday, August 11, while Live Nation will offer an All Access presale for selected dates beginning Wednesday, August 12 at the same local time.

General ticket sales begin Friday, August 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fans can also check TicketNetwork, Live Nation, AXS and Pentatonix’s official website for relevant listings and availability. Because inventory can differ between venues and sellers, buyers should verify the date, location and seating information before completing a purchase.

Full Pentatonix 2026 Tour Dates

Date City Venue 11/05 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome 11/07 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena 11/09 Bozeman, MT Brick Breeden Fieldhouse 11/10 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center 11/12 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena 11/14 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum 11/15 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena 11/16 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center 11/18 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center 11/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 11/21 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena 11/22 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre 11/28 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena 11/29 Albany, NY MVP Arena 12/03 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena 12/05 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena 12/06 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena 12/07 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center 12/09 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 12/10 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena 12/12 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena 12/13 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena 12/15 Austin, TX Moody Center 12/16 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena 12/17 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena 12/19 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena 12/20 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena 12/22 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Pentatonix Bring Their Holiday Show Back to Arenas

With nearly two months of arena dates ahead, the Pentatonix Tour gives longtime listeners another chance to experience the group’s signature harmonies in a large-scale holiday setting. The combination of Christmas in the City material, new deluxe-edition recordings and familiar seasonal favorites gives the 2026 run a clear connection to the group’s latest creative chapter.

Demand for Pentatonix’s holiday concerts has made the annual touring season an important event for fans. Anyone hoping to attend should check official ticket outlets early and keep an eye on the group’s website for updates as the first November performances approach.