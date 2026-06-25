Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Zambidis Fight Details: Date, Location, Full Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to return to the ring against Greek combat sports icon Mike “Iron” Zambidis in a major exhibition boxing event titled Battle of the Legends. The fight brings together one of boxing’s most famous undefeated champions and one of Greece’s best-known kickboxing figures on a crossover card featuring boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA and freestyle wrestling.

The event is not a standard professional boxing comeback for Mayweather. It is an exhibition contest, but it still carries major attention because of Mayweather’s global name, Zambidis’ home-country following, and the size of the combat sports card planned in Athens.

When and Where Is Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Zambidis?

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Zambidis is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2026.

The event will take place at the Telekom Center Athens, located inside the OAKA Olympic Complex in Athens, Greece. The venue gives Zambidis a major home-stage moment, while Mayweather fights in front of a European crowd in another high-profile stop on his exhibition run.

Fight Detail Information Event Battle of the Legends Main Event Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mike Zambidis Date Saturday, June 27, 2026 Location Athens, Greece Venue Telekom Center Athens, OAKA Olympic Complex Fight Type Exhibition boxing bout Broadcast DAZN

Mayweather vs. Zambidis Fight Rules

Mayweather and Zambidis are expected to meet in an eight-round exhibition contest. Reports list the bout at super welterweight, 154 pounds.

Because it is an exhibition, the fight is not expected to affect Mayweather’s official 50-0 professional boxing record. The key appeal is the style clash: Mayweather’s defensive boxing system against Zambidis’ aggressive combat-sports background.

Why This Fight Matters

Mayweather remains one of the biggest commercial names in boxing even years after his final official professional fight. Since retiring from sanctioned competition, he has stayed active through exhibition bouts against names including Logan Paul, Deji and John Gotti III.

Zambidis, meanwhile, is a major figure in Greek combat sports. Known for his pressure, power and kickboxing background, he enters this bout with the crowd advantage and the emotional pull of fighting in Athens.

For Mayweather, this is another global exhibition event. For Zambidis, it is a chance to share the ring with one of boxing’s most recognizable figures in front of a home audience.

Full Fight Card

The card is designed as a crossover combat sports event. The first half includes kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai and freestyle wrestling contests before the boxing main card.

Boxing Main Card

Bout Category Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mike Zambidis Main Event Octavio Pudivitr vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo Boxing Ihor Potieria vs. Antonio Zepeda Boxing Joseph Brown vs. Leonidas Sopranidis Boxing Anna Maria Tryfylli vs. Sara Marjanovic Boxing Konstantinos Plateias vs. Michael Essomba Boxing Alexandros Beltekos vs. Dionysis Stroubis Boxing Michalis Tsamalidis vs. Charilis Malichoudis Boxing Odysseas Tsakouridis vs. Gelian Rojkou Boxing

Kickboxing Fights

Bout Category Christos Avramidis vs. Nikos Tavladakis Kickboxing Valentinos Kyriakidis vs. Omid Nosrati Kickboxing

MMA Fight

Bout Category Kostas Kolokythas vs. Aris Koutsodimos MMA

Muay Thai Fights

Bout Category Kyriakos Bakirtzis vs. Charli Daines Muay Thai Parunai Janchira vs. Laura Fernanda Burgos Lopez Muay Thai

Freestyle Wrestling Contest

Bout Category Dauren Kurugliev vs. Georgios Kougioumtsidis Freestyle Wrestling

More bouts may still be added before fight night.

How to Watch Mayweather vs. Zambidis

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Zambidis is scheduled to be broadcast live on DAZN. Viewers should check DAZN availability in their country before the event, as pricing and package details can vary by region.

The official ring-walk time has not yet been confirmed, so fans should follow event updates closer to fight week.

What to Expect From the Main Event

The biggest question is how Zambidis adjusts to a boxing-only format. His kickboxing success came from power, pressure and explosive combinations, but those tools are limited when kicks, knees and other kickboxing weapons are removed.

Mayweather’s advantage is obvious: distance control, timing, defense and ring intelligence. Even in exhibition settings, he rarely allows opponents to dictate clean exchanges.

Zambidis’ best chance is to make the fight physically uncomfortable, cut distance quickly and force Mayweather into short-range exchanges. Mayweather’s goal will be the opposite: control pace, avoid unnecessary risks and turn the fight into a technical showcase.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Zambidis is not a traditional championship fight, but it is still a major combat sports event because of the names involved and the setting in Athens. Mayweather brings global boxing star power, while Zambidis brings local hero status and a loyal fan base.

With a full crossover fight card, multiple combat sports disciplines and a headline exhibition between two veteran names, Battle of the Legends is built as more than one fight. It is a full combat sports spectacle, and the Athens crowd will be central to the atmosphere on June 27.