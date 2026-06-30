Mason vs Bell: Fight Card, Date & time, Location and Full Fight details

Abdullah Mason’s first defense of the WBO lightweight title will carry an all-Ohio storyline after unbeaten Toledo contender Albert Bell stepped in as a late replacement for Joe Cordina.

Mason vs. Bell is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The event is listed for 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with Mason and Bell’s main-event ringwalks expected at approximately 10:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. PT. For viewers in Singapore, that is Sunday, July 5, with the broadcast starting around 8 a.m. SGT and the main-event ringwalks expected around 10:15 a.m. SGT.

Detail Information Fight Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell Date Saturday, July 4, 2026 Start Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Location Cleveland, Ohio, USA Venue CSU Wolstein Center Main Event Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell Title on the Line WBO Lightweight World Title Broadcast / Streaming TNT, truTV and DAZN in the U.S.; DAZN worldwide Promoter Top Rank Original Opponent Joe Cordina Replacement Opponent Albert Bell

The bout will headline TNT Sports and DAZN’s inaugural “The Fight” event. Top Rank lists the card as airing live on TNT, truTV and DAZN in the United States, with DAZN also carrying the event worldwide.

Mason, a 22-year-old southpaw from Cleveland, enters the fight unbeaten at 20-0 with 17 knockouts. Bell, 33, is also undefeated, bringing a 28-0 record with nine knockouts into the biggest opportunity of his career. The matchup became official after former world champion Joe Cordina withdrew because of a visa issue, opening the door for Bell, the WBO’s No. 6 lightweight contender, to challenge Mason for the world title.

The switch from Cordina to Bell gives the event a regional edge, with Mason defending his belt in his hometown area against a fellow Ohio fighter from Toledo. It also changes the tactical complexion of the main event: Mason was originally preparing for Cordina, while Bell brings a taller frame, an orthodox stance and an awkward spoiler style that could test Mason’s timing and pressure.

Mason vs Bell Fight Card

Fight Division / Stakes Rounds Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell WBO Lightweight World Title 12 Bruce Carrington vs. Rene Palacios World Featherweight Championship 12 Tiger Johnson vs. Christopher Guerrero Welterweight 10 Deric Davis vs. Carlos Ramos Lightweight 8 Abdurrahman Mason vs. Alvaro Cabral Lightweight 4 Ibrahim Mason vs. Erik Hanley Super Featherweight 4

The co-feature will see WBC featherweight champion Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington defend his title against Rene Palacios, while Cleveland native and U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson faces fellow unbeaten welterweight Christopher Guerrero in one of the night’s key undercard bouts.

With two unbeaten lightweights meeting for a world title, a second championship bout on the bill and several local storylines attached to the card, Mason vs. Bell gives Cleveland a major boxing event on Independence Day weekend.