Mason vs Bell: Fight Card, Date & time, Location and Full Fight details

Nevaeh Ruben

Abdullah Mason’s first defense of the WBO lightweight title will carry an all-Ohio storyline after unbeaten Toledo contender Albert Bell stepped in as a late replacement for Joe Cordina.

Mason vs. Bell is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The event is listed for 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with Mason and Bell’s main-event ringwalks expected at approximately 10:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. PT. For viewers in Singapore, that is Sunday, July 5, with the broadcast starting around 8 a.m. SGT and the main-event ringwalks expected around 10:15 a.m. SGT.

DetailInformation
FightAbdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell
DateSaturday, July 4, 2026
Start Time8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
LocationCleveland, Ohio, USA
VenueCSU Wolstein Center
Main EventAbdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell
Title on the LineWBO Lightweight World Title
Broadcast / StreamingTNT, truTV and DAZN in the U.S.; DAZN worldwide
PromoterTop Rank
Original OpponentJoe Cordina
Replacement OpponentAlbert Bell

The bout will headline TNT Sports and DAZN’s inaugural “The Fight” event. Top Rank lists the card as airing live on TNT, truTV and DAZN in the United States, with DAZN also carrying the event worldwide.

Mason, a 22-year-old southpaw from Cleveland, enters the fight unbeaten at 20-0 with 17 knockouts. Bell, 33, is also undefeated, bringing a 28-0 record with nine knockouts into the biggest opportunity of his career. The matchup became official after former world champion Joe Cordina withdrew because of a visa issue, opening the door for Bell, the WBO’s No. 6 lightweight contender, to challenge Mason for the world title.

The switch from Cordina to Bell gives the event a regional edge, with Mason defending his belt in his hometown area against a fellow Ohio fighter from Toledo. It also changes the tactical complexion of the main event: Mason was originally preparing for Cordina, while Bell brings a taller frame, an orthodox stance and an awkward spoiler style that could test Mason’s timing and pressure.

Mason vs Bell Fight Card

FightDivision / StakesRounds
Abdullah Mason vs. Albert BellWBO Lightweight World Title12
Bruce Carrington vs. Rene PalaciosWorld Featherweight Championship12
Tiger Johnson vs. Christopher GuerreroWelterweight10
Deric Davis vs. Carlos RamosLightweight8
Abdurrahman Mason vs. Alvaro CabralLightweight4
Ibrahim Mason vs. Erik HanleySuper Featherweight4

The co-feature will see WBC featherweight champion Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington defend his title against Rene Palacios, while Cleveland native and U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson faces fellow unbeaten welterweight Christopher Guerrero in one of the night’s key undercard bouts.

With two unbeaten lightweights meeting for a world title, a second championship bout on the bill and several local storylines attached to the card, Mason vs. Bell gives Cleveland a major boxing event on Independence Day weekend.