Mike D Confirms 2026 US East Coast Tour Dates

Mike D’s 2026 US East Coast Tour is confirmed. See tour dates, venues, presale details, and where fans can buy tickets.

Mike D has officially confirmed the Mike D US East Coast Tour, adding a new run of 2026 dates to his comeback schedule. The Beastie Boys co-founder will hit intimate theaters and major rooms with his band 5D shortly after releasing his new album, Thank You.

Mike D 2026 Tour Details

The Mike D Tour begins August 30 at Royale in Boston and continues through Washington, DC, Asheville, Atlanta, and Queens. The East Coast run follows the August 28 release of Thank You, giving fans a first live look at Mike D’s latest solo chapter.

His band 5D features his sons Skyler and Davis Diamond, along with Eddie Ruscha, Will Graefe, and Milo Ruscha. The short tour also includes a September 26 festival appearance at Portola Festival in San Francisco, extending the comeback beyond the East Coast dates.

How to Get Mike D Tickets

Tickets for Mike D’s 2026 tour will be available through Ticketmaster, Mike D’s official website, and AXS. Presales begin Thursday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. local time, while general onsales start Friday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time. No ticket prices or VIP package details were included in the announcement, so fans should check the official ticketing pages for their preferred city.

Mike D 2026 Full Tour Dates

Date City Venue 08/30 Boston, MA Royale 09/01 Washington, DC 9:30 Club 09/03 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel 09/05 Atlanta, GA The Eastern 09/09 Queens, NY Knockdown Center 09/26 San Francisco, CA Portola Festival

Mike D’s 2026 tour gives longtime fans a compact but meaningful return tied directly to his new album era. With only a handful of confirmed dates, fans should move early when tickets become available.