How to watch Japan vs Sweden online TV channel and live Free streaming options

Watch Japan vs. Sweden live in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match, including TV channel, start time, free stream options, and lineups.

Japan vs Sweden meet today in one of the most important Group F matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with both teams still fighting for knockout-round position.

The match takes place at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 25 in the United States. For viewers in Japan, Sweden, Europe, Asia and Australia, the match will be played in the early hours or morning of Friday, June 26.

Japan enter the game in a strong position after staying unbeaten through their first two group matches. Sweden, meanwhile, need a positive response after a heavy defeat to the Netherlands and will be chasing the result they need to stay in control of their World Cup path.

Japan vs Sweden match overview

This Group F finale carries major knockout implications. Japan are on four points after drawing with the Netherlands and beating Tunisia. Sweden are just behind on three points, having opened with a big win over Tunisia before losing heavily to the Netherlands.

A draw should be enough for Japan to move forward from the group, while a victory could put them in contention to finish top depending on the result of Tunisia vs. Netherlands. Sweden can jump above Japan with a win and may still have a route into the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams, but victory would remove most of the uncertainty.

That makes this matchup more than a standard group-stage closer. Japan’s organized pressing, wing play and flexible attacking movement will be tested against a Swedish side that still has serious firepower through Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Anthony Elanga.

Where is Japan vs. Sweden being played?

Japan vs. Sweden will be played at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

The venue is known domestically as AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, but FIFA uses Dallas Stadium as the tournament name. The match is part of the final round of Group F fixtures and will be played at the same time as Tunisia vs. Netherlands.

Japan vs. Sweden kickoff time

Japan vs. Sweden kicks off at:

Country/Region Start time United States Eastern Time 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25 United States Central Time / Dallas local time 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25 United States Pacific Time 4:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25 Canada Eastern Time 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25 United Kingdom 12:00 a.m., Friday, June 26 Sweden / Central Europe 1:00 a.m., Friday, June 26 Japan 8:00 a.m., Friday, June 26 India 4:30 a.m., Friday, June 26 Singapore / Malaysia / Philippines 7:00 a.m., Friday, June 26 Australia Eastern Time 9:00 a.m., Friday, June 26

TV channel and live stream, How to watch Japan vs. Sweden

Broadcast rights vary by country, and some channels may depend on local listings. Viewers should always check their official broadcaster schedule before kickoff.

Region TV channel Live stream United States FOX Sports networks, with listings showing FOX or FS1 depending on provider FOX One, FOX Sports app, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream United States Spanish-language Telemundo / Universo listings vary by match Peacock, Telemundo app, Universo stream where available Canada TSN, CTV, RDS TSN app, TSN+, CTV app, RDS platforms United Kingdom BBC Two BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website Sweden SVT SVT Play Japan NHK / NHK BS listings for Japan matches NHK+, DAZN Japan where available Australia SBS / SBS VICELAND SBS On Demand India ZEE5 / local FIFA World Cup rights holder ZEE5 Singapore Mediacorp Channel 5 / mewatch depending match listing mewatch Middle East & North Africa beIN Sports TOD by beIN Brazil Globo / CazéTV depending match package Globoplay, CazéTV on YouTube where available Mexico TelevisaUnivision platforms ViX and local TelevisaUnivision streaming options New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ South Korea JTBC JTBC digital platforms

Free streaming options for Japan vs Sweden

Several countries have legal free streaming options for the FIFA World Cup 2026, but access is usually limited to viewers inside that country.

In Japan, NHK and NHK+ are expected to be the main free routes for Japan national team matches, with some matches also available through other domestic services depending on the schedule.

In Sweden, the Japan vs. Sweden match is listed on SVT Play, making it one of the clearest free streaming options for Swedish viewers.

In the United Kingdom, Japan vs. Sweden is available free through BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

In Australia, every FIFA World Cup 2026 match is available live and free through SBS and SBS On Demand.

In Singapore, Mediacorp has the broadcast rights for the tournament, with Channel 5 and mewatch serving as the main local viewing routes.

Fans should avoid unofficial streams. The safest option is to use the official broadcaster in your country, especially because illegal streams may be delayed, unstable, poor quality or removed during the match.

Japan vs Sweden Team news and possible lineups

Official lineups are normally released around one hour before kickoff. Until then, the following are expected lineups based on current team news and recent selections.

Japan predicted lineup

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Zion Suzuki; Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Junnosuke Suzuki; Ritsu Doan, Kaishu Sano, Daichi Kamada, Keito Nakamura; Junya Ito, Daizen Maeda; Ayase Ueda.

Japan’s main focus will be balance. They do not need to chase the match recklessly, but their attacking form suggests they will still look to press Sweden high and create chances through wide areas.

Sweden predicted lineup

Formation: 3-4-3

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Isak Hien, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Alexander Bernhardsson, Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Yasin Ayari, Elliot Stroud; Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak.

Sweden are likely to lean on their attacking front line. Isak and Gyokeres give them the power and movement to trouble Japan, but defensive improvement will be crucial after the Netherlands exposed major gaps in their previous match.

What is at stake?

Japan can move into the knockout stage with a strong result and may still finish top of Group F depending on the Netherlands result against Tunisia.

Sweden’s route is more urgent. A win would move them above Japan and could send them through automatically. A draw or defeat may still leave Sweden alive as a third-place qualifier, but they would then depend on results elsewhere.

That pressure should make the match open and tense. Japan can afford to be controlled, Sweden need to be aggressive, and both teams have enough attacking quality to make this one of the standout games of the day.

Japan vs. Sweden is not just a group-stage fixture; it is a knockout-position match dressed as a group finale. Japan have momentum, structure and a clearer path to qualification, while Sweden have the attacking talent to change the group picture with one big performance.

Fans looking to watch live should use their official local broadcaster and confirm the final TV channel close to kickoff, especially in the United States where listings may vary between FOX and FS1 depending on provider.