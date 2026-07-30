UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry – Date, Start Time, Fight Card and Live Stream

Nevaeh Ruben

UFC 330 brings championship MMA back to Philadelphia with a blockbuster welterweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry. The numbered event will also feature a second championship contest, with Mackenzie Dern defending the women’s strawweight title against Gillian Robertson.

UFC 330 is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be the UFC’s first numbered event in Philadelphia since UFC 133 was held in the city in August 2011.

Fight-card update: UFC lineups frequently change before fight night. The information below was last verified on July 30, 2026, following the removal of Erin Blanchfield versus Jasmine Jasudavicius and Geoff Neal’s withdrawal from his scheduled fight with Chidi Njokuani.

When and Where Is UFC 330?

UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry takes place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Early prelims are currently scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. ET, followed by the prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET and the main card at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Country or RegionEarly PrelimsPrelimsMain Card
United States/Canada – EasternSat, Aug. 15 – 5:00 p.m. EDTSat, Aug. 15 – 7:00 p.m. EDTSat, Aug. 15 – 9:00 p.m. EDT
United States/Canada – PacificSat, Aug. 15 – 2:00 p.m. PDTSat, Aug. 15 – 4:00 p.m. PDTSat, Aug. 15 – 6:00 p.m. PDT
United KingdomSat, Aug. 15 – 10:00 p.m. BSTSun, Aug. 16 – 12:00 a.m. BSTSun, Aug. 16 – 2:00 a.m. BST
Germany/Central EuropeSat, Aug. 15 – 11:00 p.m. CESTSun, Aug. 16 – 1:00 a.m. CESTSun, Aug. 16 – 3:00 a.m. CEST
United Arab EmiratesSun, Aug. 16 – 1:00 a.m. GSTSun, Aug. 16 – 3:00 a.m. GSTSun, Aug. 16 – 5:00 a.m. GST
PakistanSun, Aug. 16 – 2:00 a.m. PKTSun, Aug. 16 – 4:00 a.m. PKTSun, Aug. 16 – 6:00 a.m. PKT
IndiaSun, Aug. 16 – 2:30 a.m. ISTSun, Aug. 16 – 4:30 a.m. ISTSun, Aug. 16 – 6:30 a.m. IST
BangladeshSun, Aug. 16 – 3:00 a.m.Sun, Aug. 16 – 5:00 a.m.Sun, Aug. 16 – 7:00 a.m.
SingaporeSun, Aug. 16 – 5:00 a.m. SGTSun, Aug. 16 – 7:00 a.m. SGTSun, Aug. 16 – 9:00 a.m. SGT
Australia – SydneySun, Aug. 16 – 7:00 a.m. AESTSun, Aug. 16 – 9:00 a.m. AESTSun, Aug. 16 – 11:00 a.m. AEST
New Zealand – AucklandSun, Aug. 16 – 9:00 a.m. NZSTSun, Aug. 16 – 11:00 a.m. NZSTSun, Aug. 16 – 1:00 p.m. NZST

All listed times are scheduled start times. The running order and start times may change before the event.

UFC 330 Overview

The UFC 330 main event will see welterweight champion Islam Makhachev make his first defense of the 170-pound championship against top contender Ian Machado Garry. Makhachev previously held the UFC lightweight title before moving up and capturing the welterweight belt.

Garry enters the biggest fight of his professional career with an opportunity to become a UFC champion and add another major achievement to Ireland’s combat-sports history. The co-main event also carries championship stakes, as Mackenzie Dern defends the women’s strawweight crown against dangerous grappler Gillian Robertson.

Event DetailInformation
EventUFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry
DateSaturday, August 15, 2026
VenueXfinity Mobile Arena
LocationPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Early prelims5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
Prelims7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
Main card9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT
Main eventIslam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry
ChampionshipUFC Welterweight Championship
Co-main eventMackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson
U.S. streamingParamount+
Pay-per-viewNo separate PPV purchase required in the United States

UFC 330 Fight Card

The latest UFC 330 lineup contains two championship bouts, several experienced contenders and a group of rising prospects. Geoff Neal was originally scheduled to face Chidi Njokuani, but Neal withdrew shortly before the event. Njokuani’s replacement opponent had not been confirmed at the time of this update.

FightWeight ClassMatchupStatus or Stakes
Main EventWelterweightIslam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado GarryWelterweight Championship
Co-MainWomen’s StrawweightMackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian RobertsonStrawweight Championship
ConfirmedMiddleweightMansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin StoltzfusThree-round bout
ConfirmedWelterweightJeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek OrolbaiThree-round bout
ConfirmedLightweightJalin Turner vs. Kauê FernandesThree-round bout
ConfirmedWelterweightNeil Magny vs. Ramiz BrahimajThree-round bout
ConfirmedMiddleweightVicente Luque vs. Tresean GoreThree-round bout
ConfirmedLightweightEdson Barboza vs. Esteban RibovicsThree-round bout
AnnouncedFlyweightCharles Johnson vs. Jose OchoaCard placement pending
AnnouncedLight HeavyweightRafael Tobias vs. Lucas FernandoCard placement pending
AnnouncedMiddleweightEric McConico vs. Donte JohnsonCard placement pending
PendingWelterweightChidi Njokuani vs. opponent to be announcedReplacement opponent required

The bout order has not been finalized for every matchup. UFC fight cards remain subject to late withdrawals, replacements and scheduling changes.

How to Watch UFC 330 Live Online

In the United States, UFC 330 will stream live on Paramount+. The entire event—including the early prelims, prelims and main card—is included with an eligible Paramount+ subscription, and viewers do not need to purchase a separate pay-per-view package.

  1. Choose a Paramount+ plan: Both available subscription tiers provide access to UFC 330 in the United States.
  2. Open the Paramount+ app or website: Sign in using a supported smartphone, tablet, computer, streaming stick, games console or smart TV.
  3. Visit the UFC section: Navigate to the UFC show page or search for “UFC 330.”
  4. Start watching early: Coverage is scheduled to begin with the early prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET.
  5. Watch on demand: Full-fight replays and highlights are expected to become available shortly after the bouts conclude.

A traditional cable package is not required for the Paramount+ stream. However, streaming rights and platform availability outside the United States can differ by country. International viewers should check the UFC event page or their regional UFC broadcaster before fight night.

UFC 330 has the ingredients of a major championship event. Islam Makhachev will attempt to strengthen his position at welterweight, while Ian Machado Garry gets the opportunity to complete his rise from unbeaten prospect to UFC title challenger.

The Dern–Robertson co-main event adds another high-level championship contest, while established names such as Edson Barboza, Vicente Luque, Neil Magny and Jalin Turner provide experience throughout the card.

UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry takes place on August 15, 2026, in Philadelphia, with the main card scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. Because bouts and broadcast arrangements can change, viewers should confirm the final lineup and local streaming information shortly before the event begins.

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