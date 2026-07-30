UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry – Date, Start Time, Fight Card and Live Stream

UFC 330 brings championship MMA back to Philadelphia with a blockbuster welterweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry. The numbered event will also feature a second championship contest, with Mackenzie Dern defending the women’s strawweight title against Gillian Robertson.

UFC 330 is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be the UFC’s first numbered event in Philadelphia since UFC 133 was held in the city in August 2011.

Fight-card update: UFC lineups frequently change before fight night. The information below was last verified on July 30, 2026, following the removal of Erin Blanchfield versus Jasmine Jasudavicius and Geoff Neal’s withdrawal from his scheduled fight with Chidi Njokuani.

When and Where Is UFC 330?

UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry takes place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Early prelims are currently scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. ET, followed by the prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET and the main card at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Country or Region Early Prelims Prelims Main Card United States/Canada – Eastern Sat, Aug. 15 – 5:00 p.m. EDT Sat, Aug. 15 – 7:00 p.m. EDT Sat, Aug. 15 – 9:00 p.m. EDT United States/Canada – Pacific Sat, Aug. 15 – 2:00 p.m. PDT Sat, Aug. 15 – 4:00 p.m. PDT Sat, Aug. 15 – 6:00 p.m. PDT United Kingdom Sat, Aug. 15 – 10:00 p.m. BST Sun, Aug. 16 – 12:00 a.m. BST Sun, Aug. 16 – 2:00 a.m. BST Germany/Central Europe Sat, Aug. 15 – 11:00 p.m. CEST Sun, Aug. 16 – 1:00 a.m. CEST Sun, Aug. 16 – 3:00 a.m. CEST United Arab Emirates Sun, Aug. 16 – 1:00 a.m. GST Sun, Aug. 16 – 3:00 a.m. GST Sun, Aug. 16 – 5:00 a.m. GST Pakistan Sun, Aug. 16 – 2:00 a.m. PKT Sun, Aug. 16 – 4:00 a.m. PKT Sun, Aug. 16 – 6:00 a.m. PKT India Sun, Aug. 16 – 2:30 a.m. IST Sun, Aug. 16 – 4:30 a.m. IST Sun, Aug. 16 – 6:30 a.m. IST Bangladesh Sun, Aug. 16 – 3:00 a.m. Sun, Aug. 16 – 5:00 a.m. Sun, Aug. 16 – 7:00 a.m. Singapore Sun, Aug. 16 – 5:00 a.m. SGT Sun, Aug. 16 – 7:00 a.m. SGT Sun, Aug. 16 – 9:00 a.m. SGT Australia – Sydney Sun, Aug. 16 – 7:00 a.m. AEST Sun, Aug. 16 – 9:00 a.m. AEST Sun, Aug. 16 – 11:00 a.m. AEST New Zealand – Auckland Sun, Aug. 16 – 9:00 a.m. NZST Sun, Aug. 16 – 11:00 a.m. NZST Sun, Aug. 16 – 1:00 p.m. NZST

All listed times are scheduled start times. The running order and start times may change before the event.

UFC 330 Overview

The UFC 330 main event will see welterweight champion Islam Makhachev make his first defense of the 170-pound championship against top contender Ian Machado Garry. Makhachev previously held the UFC lightweight title before moving up and capturing the welterweight belt.

Garry enters the biggest fight of his professional career with an opportunity to become a UFC champion and add another major achievement to Ireland’s combat-sports history. The co-main event also carries championship stakes, as Mackenzie Dern defends the women’s strawweight crown against dangerous grappler Gillian Robertson.

Event Detail Information Event UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry Date Saturday, August 15, 2026 Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Early prelims 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT Prelims 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Main card 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT Main event Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry Championship UFC Welterweight Championship Co-main event Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson U.S. streaming Paramount+ Pay-per-view No separate PPV purchase required in the United States

UFC 330 Fight Card

The latest UFC 330 lineup contains two championship bouts, several experienced contenders and a group of rising prospects. Geoff Neal was originally scheduled to face Chidi Njokuani, but Neal withdrew shortly before the event. Njokuani’s replacement opponent had not been confirmed at the time of this update.

Fight Weight Class Matchup Status or Stakes Main Event Welterweight Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado Garry Welterweight Championship Co-Main Women’s Strawweight Mackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian Robertson Strawweight Championship Confirmed Middleweight Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Three-round bout Confirmed Welterweight Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai Three-round bout Confirmed Lightweight Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes Three-round bout Confirmed Welterweight Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj Three-round bout Confirmed Middleweight Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore Three-round bout Confirmed Lightweight Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics Three-round bout Announced Flyweight Charles Johnson vs. Jose Ochoa Card placement pending Announced Light Heavyweight Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando Card placement pending Announced Middleweight Eric McConico vs. Donte Johnson Card placement pending Pending Welterweight Chidi Njokuani vs. opponent to be announced Replacement opponent required

The bout order has not been finalized for every matchup. UFC fight cards remain subject to late withdrawals, replacements and scheduling changes.

How to Watch UFC 330 Live Online

In the United States, UFC 330 will stream live on Paramount+. The entire event—including the early prelims, prelims and main card—is included with an eligible Paramount+ subscription, and viewers do not need to purchase a separate pay-per-view package.

Choose a Paramount+ plan: Both available subscription tiers provide access to UFC 330 in the United States. Open the Paramount+ app or website: Sign in using a supported smartphone, tablet, computer, streaming stick, games console or smart TV. Visit the UFC section: Navigate to the UFC show page or search for “UFC 330.” Start watching early: Coverage is scheduled to begin with the early prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET. Watch on demand: Full-fight replays and highlights are expected to become available shortly after the bouts conclude.

A traditional cable package is not required for the Paramount+ stream. However, streaming rights and platform availability outside the United States can differ by country. International viewers should check the UFC event page or their regional UFC broadcaster before fight night.

UFC 330 has the ingredients of a major championship event. Islam Makhachev will attempt to strengthen his position at welterweight, while Ian Machado Garry gets the opportunity to complete his rise from unbeaten prospect to UFC title challenger.

The Dern–Robertson co-main event adds another high-level championship contest, while established names such as Edson Barboza, Vicente Luque, Neil Magny and Jalin Turner provide experience throughout the card.

UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry takes place on August 15, 2026, in Philadelphia, with the main card scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. Because bouts and broadcast arrangements can change, viewers should confirm the final lineup and local streaming information shortly before the event begins.