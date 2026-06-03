North Texas Flooding Gives Way to Summer Heat as Wetter Pattern Lingers Across the Region

Slow-moving thunderstorms unleashed heavy rainfall across parts of North Texas on Tuesday evening, triggering flash flooding, stranding vehicles near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and turning several major roadways into hazardous stretches of water-covered pavement. While the most intense weather gradually weakened after sunset, the storms left behind a reminder of how quickly conditions can deteriorate when rainfall repeatedly targets the same locations.

The most significant flooding was reported along Texas 183 near Valley View Lane, just south of DFW Airport. Multiple vehicles became trapped as water accumulated across the roadway, creating dangerous travel conditions during the evening commute. Flash flood warnings remained in place for several counties, including Hopkins, Hunt, Rains, and Van Zandt, as emergency officials monitored rising water levels and deteriorating driving conditions.

Meteorologists noted that the storms behaved somewhat unusually, drifting slowly from east to west. That sluggish movement allowed heavy rain to linger over the same communities for hours rather than passing through quickly. As a result, rainfall totals climbed rapidly. Parts of eastern Parker County and western Tarrant County recorded close to five inches of rain within a six-hour window, while areas around DFW Airport received more than two inches. Northern Rains County also saw rainfall totals approaching five inches.

The severe weather threat extended beyond flooding. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Hood County as forecasters tracked the possibility of strong wind gusts and small hail. Reports from portions of Hood, Parker, and Denton counties indicated hail ranging in size from peas to marbles. By late evening, however, the warning area was scaled back as the storms steadily lost strength.

Forecasters attributed some of the weakening activity in Denton County to an outflow boundary, a meteorological feature that can interfere with thunderstorm development by altering local wind patterns and atmospheric stability. As that process unfolded, rainfall rates gradually decreased, helping reduce the immediate flood threat across much of the region.

Although the worst of the weather moved out overnight, North Texas is not completely finished with storm chances. Scattered thunderstorms could redevelop Wednesday afternoon, though forecasters expect coverage to remain relatively limited and the risk of severe weather to stay lower than what was observed earlier in the week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to push close to 90 degrees, bringing back a more typical early-summer feel between periods of unsettled weather.

The broader weather pattern suggests that rain opportunities will continue through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. An upper-level low-pressure system remains positioned to send multiple disturbances across North Texas, creating periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms even as temperatures stay seasonably warm.

Farther east, conditions across Memphis and much of the Mid-South tell a different story. Residents woke up to mostly clear skies and a comfortable start to the day, with sunshine expected to dominate through much of the week. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid and upper 80s, remaining close to seasonal averages.

Rain chances across the Mid-South remain minimal for now, generally below ten percent through the latter half of the week. Light easterly winds and abundant sunshine are expected to keep conditions pleasant despite the summer warmth. Wednesday is forecast to bring mostly sunny skies and highs around 85 degrees, with similar weather expected Thursday and Friday.

The weekend could introduce a modest change. While Saturday should remain largely warm and dry, a slight chance of showers begins to emerge. By Sunday and Monday, cloud cover is expected to increase, accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms. Even then, temperatures are likely to remain steady near the mid-80s.

Taken together, the forecast highlights a familiar summer contrast across the region. North Texas continues to deal with periodic rounds of rain and the possibility of localized flooding, while the Mid-South enjoys a stretch of relatively calm weather before moisture gradually returns later in the weekend. In both regions, warm temperatures remain the one constant as June settles in.