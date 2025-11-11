Intel Pitched as Potential Tesla Supplier

Tesla’s ambitious plans for autonomous driving are reportedly hitting a major supply snag. The company requires an enormous volume of specialized AI chips, and current manufacturing giants like TSMC and Samsung apparently can’t keep up with the demand. This shortage has prompted CEO Elon Musk to consider bringing Intel into the fold. A potential deal would align perfectly with the U.S. government’s strategy to reduce reliance on Asian manufacturing by boosting domestic chip production—essentially, “Chips made in USA for US-autos.”

The Technological Catch-Up

Before Intel can secure such a high-profile contract, however, it faces a significant technological hurdle. The company must prove it can compete with TSMC’s cutting-edge technology. All eyes are on Intel’s new 18A and 14A manufacturing processes. The company is aggressively targeting the end of 2026 to reach industry-level performance for its 18A process, with the 14A process slated to follow in 2027.

Intel’s Market Performance in Focus

This strategic pivot comes as the company’s market performance draws fresh attention. According to analysis from Bernecker Daily, which provides daily market insights, Intel’s stock has shown notable growth over the past three years. Looking back exactly three years ago, Intel shares, which trade on the NASDAQ Composite Index, closed at $29.76. An investor who put $100 into the company at that time would now hold 3.360 shares.

A Three-Year Return

As of the market close on November 7, 2025, those same shares were valued at $128.13, based on a closing price of $38.13. This represents a 28.13 percent increase on the initial investment. It’s important to note, of course, that this specific calculation does not factor in any stock splits or dividend payments over that period. As of that date, Intel’s total market capitalization stood at $181.72 billion.