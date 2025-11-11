Massive Air Travel Disruptions Hit US as Shutdown Continues

A severe staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, triggered by the ongoing government shutdown, crippled US air travel over the weekend, impacting more than 1.2 million travelers, according to an industry association. The chaos spilled into the new week, with Monday seeing over 2,250 flight cancellations and more than 8,100 delays nationwide. The crisis stems from the weeks-long budget impasse, which has forced essential federal employees, including air traffic controllers, to work without pay.

White House Pressures Unpaid Controllers

As frustrations mounted, President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to the controllers on Monday, demanding they return to work “immediately” despite the lack of pay. He threatened that any controllers who failed to comply would face “significant” salary cuts once the budget stalemate is resolved. In the same breath, the president proposed a “$10,000 bonus” for controllers who remained on the job during the shutdown, labeling them “great patriots.”

Air traffic controllers have been working without pay since the shutdown began on October 1. In recent days, authorities have reported a significant spike in “sick calls,” a development the Department of Transportation warned is now jeopardizing flight safety and causing a cascade of disruptions.

Holiday Travel and Transatlantic Routes Threatened

The system is buckling under the strain, with hundreds of flights being canceled daily and tens of thousands facing delays. This aviation crisis is intensifying just as the country heads into the critical Thanksgiving holiday travel period, threatening to snarl plans for millions. The fallout is also beginning to threaten key transatlantic routes, which could impact international carriers like Lufthansa.

This operational meltdown hits an already fragile market. Just last week, IAG, the parent company of British Airways, reported declining demand on its North Atlantic routes, compounding the financial pressure on airlines now grappling with the shutdown’s effects.

Broader Shutdown Impacts Deepen

The shutdown, now the longest in US history, was sparked by a bitter dispute over healthcare funding. Its consequences reach far beyond airports. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are furloughed or working without compensation. Numerous government services have been sharply curtailed or shuttered entirely. Notably, the SNAP food assistance program, which serves 42 million low-income Americans, has been suspended.

Tentative Deal Emerges in Senate

On Monday evening, a potential breakthrough to end the stalemate finally emerged. The Senate voted 60-40 to advance a compromise budget, securing the support of several opposition Democrats. The measure, which would fund the government through the end of January, now moves to the House of Representatives, which could vote on it as early as Wednesday. If it passes the House, the bill will go to President Trump for his signature. Despite the forward momentum, the compromise still faces opposition from many Democrats, leaving its final passage uncertain.