Auburn and UCLA Set Up NCAA Men’s Golf Championship Showdown as Preston Stout Claims Individual Crown

The road to the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship has come down to two programs, two very different journeys, and one final match. After six days of competition in Carlsbad, California, Auburn and UCLA emerged as the last teams standing and will meet in the national championship match at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on June 3.

The championship began with one of the largest fields in college golf. A total of 81 teams and 45 individual players competed across six regional tournaments, with only the top five teams from each region and the leading individual not already advancing with a team earning a place in the national finals. By the time the field reached Carlsbad, just 30 teams and six individual qualifiers remained in contention.

While the team title is still up for grabs, the individual championship has already been decided. Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout delivered one of the strongest performances of the week, finishing 14-under par across four rounds to secure the national individual title on June 1. His victory added another chapter to Oklahoma State’s rich golf tradition and positioned him at the center of several of the tournament’s biggest moments.

As stroke play concluded, Auburn established itself as the team to beat. The Tigers led the standings at 26-under par, finishing ahead of Texas at 23-under. Vanderbilt placed third at 12-under, while Florida and Oklahoma State shared fourth at 11-under. Arizona claimed sixth place, and UCLA and Stanford tied for seventh at 2-under, forcing a playoff to determine the final positions entering match play.

The quarterfinals immediately delivered drama. Arizona edged Vanderbilt 3-2, while UCLA pulled off an upset by knocking out second-seeded Texas by the same score. Oklahoma State eliminated Florida in another tightly contested 3-2 result, and top-seeded Auburn dispatched Stanford 3.5-1.5 to advance comfortably.

If UCLA’s victory over Texas raised eyebrows, the Bruins’ semifinal performance made it clear their run was no accident.

The seventh seed defeated Arizona 3.5-1.5 to book a place in the championship match. Josh Kim and Tyler Loree helped build an early advantage, and Alex Papayoanou ultimately secured the decisive point. Facing William Wistrand on the 17th hole, Papayoanou closed out the match 2-and-1 after both players recorded bogeys on the par-4. The result completed UCLA’s second upset of the day and sent the Bruins into their first title match in years.

Auburn’s semifinal was even more one-sided.

The Tigers overwhelmed defending national champion Oklahoma State 5-0, a scoreline that hardly reflected the depth of talent on both sides. Cayden Pope delivered the clinching point by defeating Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson with a par on the 16th hole. By then, Auburn had already seized control through dominant performances elsewhere on the course.

Logan Reilly opened the day with a flawless display, playing the first 13 holes without a bogey and cruising to a 7-and-5 victory over Eric Lee. Josiah Gilbert defeated Ethan Fang 4-and-3, while Jake Albert earned a narrow one-up win over Gaven Lane.

One of the most anticipated matchups of the entire championship featured Auburn star Jackson Koivun against newly crowned NCAA individual champion Preston Stout. The pairing brought together the two most prominent players in college golf, but the showdown never reached a full conclusion. Koivun held a one-hole advantage through 17 holes when Auburn secured the team victory, making the final hole unnecessary.

“Preston’s an incredible player,” Koivun said afterward. “He’s been playing so well, and it was kind of refreshing to go into the match feeling like somewhat of an underdog. I knew it was going to be a fun, hard-fought match, and I kind of wish we saw how it played out.”

Earlier in the day, Stout had once again proven his value to Oklahoma State. In the quarterfinals against Florida, he survived a tense finish, halving the 18th hole with a bogey to secure a one-up victory over Matthew Kress as the Cowboys narrowly advanced.

The path to the final highlighted Auburn’s consistency and UCLA’s resilience.

The Bruins spent much of their quarterfinal against Texas trailing in nearly every match. Yet they repeatedly found ways back into contention, winning three matches on the 18th hole to complete one of the tournament’s most impressive comebacks. Arizona, meanwhile, needed extra holes to get past Vanderbilt, with Zach Pollo making birdie on the 20th hole of the deciding match.

For Auburn, the objective has been clear from the beginning.

The Tigers captured the national championship in 2024 by defeating Florida State and entered this season believing another title was within reach. Remarkably, the roster that now stands one victory away from a championship contains no seniors, making the program’s current position even more notable.

“I coach for the national championship. I don’t hide from that. I tell them that in the first team meeting,” Auburn head coach Nick Clinard said. “That’s hopefully what we’re going to do tomorrow.”

The broader history of NCAA men’s golf provides additional context for what is at stake.

Oklahoma State entered the tournament as the defending champion after winning its 12th national title in 2025, tying Princeton for the third-most championships in NCAA men’s golf history. Auburn is seeking its second national championship in three seasons, while UCLA is chasing a return to the top of college golf after a proud history that includes multiple national titles, most recently in 2008.

Now the 2026 season comes down to a single match.

Auburn arrives as the tournament favorite, armed with the top seed and a roster that has looked dominant throughout championship week. UCLA arrives with momentum, having eliminated Texas and Arizona in consecutive matches and repeatedly proving it can thrive under pressure.

Everything that happened over regionals, stroke play, quarterfinals, and semifinals has led to this final pairing. One team will leave Carlsbad with the national championship trophy. The other will leave knowing it came within one match of the summit.