Role Model 2026 North American Tour: Where to buy Tickets

Elijah Romero

Role Model’s Chuck on Tour is confirmed for 2026. See North American tour dates, venues, presale details, and where to buy tickets.

Role Model has officially confirmed Role Model 2026 North American Tour, bringing his biggest headline run yet to major venues across the continent. Billed as “Chuck on Tour,” the trek gives fans a new chance to see him live after a breakout stretch of festival sets, support dates, and new music.

Role Model 2026 Tour Details

The Role Model Tour supports Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, his fourth album, due August 7 through Interscope. The project follows his 2024 LP Kansas Anymore and its deluxe-edition standout “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” which helped push him into a larger live spotlight.

The North American leg begins September 9 in Bend, Oregon, and continues through Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, and more. Samia will open the North American dates, while Keni Titus joins the UK and European leg in 2027.

How to Get Role Model 2026 Tickets

Tickets for Role Model’s “Chuck on Tour” will be available through Ticketmaster, with additional ticket options listed through StubHub and SeatGeek. Mastercard and American Airlines presales begin Tuesday, June 23, at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Spotify Reserved presale at 12:00 p.m. local time. An artist presale starts Wednesday, June 24, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General public sales begin Friday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Role Model Full Tour Dates 2026 – 2027

Date City Venue
09/09Bend, ORHayden Homes Amphitheater
09/11Seattle, WAWAMU Theater
09/12Vancouver, BCFreedom Mobile Arch
09/15Sandy, UTThe Plaza at America First Field
09/16Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheatre
09/18Minneapolis, MNThe Armory
09/19Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed
09/20Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed
09/22Washington, DCThe Anthem
09/23Philadelphia, PASkyline Stage at Highmark Mann
09/25New York, NYRadio City Music Hall
09/26New York, NYRadio City Music Hall
09/27Boston, MALeader Bank Pavilion
09/30Sterling Heights, MIMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre
10/01Pittsburgh, PACitizens Live at The Wylie
10/03Atlanta, GASynovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
10/04Nashville, TNThe Truth
10/06Houston, TX713 Music Hall
10/07Austin, TXMoody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
10/09Irving, TXThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/10Oklahoma City, OKZoo Amphitheatre
10/12Phoenix, AZArizona Financial Theatre
10/13San Diego, CACal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/15Los Angeles, CAGreek Theatre
10/16Los Angeles, CAGreek Theatre
10/18Berkeley, CAGreek Theatre at UC Berkeley
02/11Berlin, DETempodrom
02/13Amsterdam, NLAFAS Live
02/14Amsterdam, NLAFAS Live
02/15Brussels, BEForest National
02/17Düsseldorf, DEMitsubishi Electric Halle
02/19Paris, FRZénith Paris – La Villette
02/22Dublin, IE3Arena
02/24London, UKOVO Arena Wembley

Role Model’s 2026 North American Tour places him in some of the most recognizable rooms of his career, from Red Rocks to Radio City Music Hall. With major markets and multiple-night stops already on the schedule, fans should move early once tickets become available.

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