Role Model 2026 North American Tour: Where to buy Tickets

Role Model’s Chuck on Tour is confirmed for 2026. See North American tour dates, venues, presale details, and where to buy tickets.
Role Model has officially confirmed Role Model 2026 North American Tour, bringing his biggest headline run yet to major venues across the continent. Billed as “Chuck on Tour,” the trek gives fans a new chance to see him live after a breakout stretch of festival sets, support dates, and new music.
Role Model 2026 Tour Details
The Role Model Tour supports Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, his fourth album, due August 7 through Interscope. The project follows his 2024 LP Kansas Anymore and its deluxe-edition standout “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” which helped push him into a larger live spotlight.
The North American leg begins September 9 in Bend, Oregon, and continues through Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, and more. Samia will open the North American dates, while Keni Titus joins the UK and European leg in 2027.
How to Get Role Model 2026 Tickets
Tickets for Role Model’s “Chuck on Tour” will be available through Ticketmaster, with additional ticket options listed through StubHub and SeatGeek. Mastercard and American Airlines presales begin Tuesday, June 23, at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Spotify Reserved presale at 12:00 p.m. local time. An artist presale starts Wednesday, June 24, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General public sales begin Friday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Role Model Full Tour Dates 2026 – 2027
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/09
|Bend, OR
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|09/11
|Seattle, WA
|WAMU Theater
|09/12
|Vancouver, BC
|Freedom Mobile Arch
|09/15
|Sandy, UT
|The Plaza at America First Field
|09/16
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|09/18
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Armory
|09/19
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|09/20
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|09/22
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|09/23
|Philadelphia, PA
|Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann
|09/25
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|09/26
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|09/27
|Boston, MA
|Leader Bank Pavilion
|09/30
|Sterling Heights, MI
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
|10/01
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Citizens Live at The Wylie
|10/03
|Atlanta, GA
|Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
|10/04
|Nashville, TN
|The Truth
|10/06
|Houston, TX
|713 Music Hall
|10/07
|Austin, TX
|Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
|10/09
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|10/10
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Zoo Amphitheatre
|10/12
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Financial Theatre
|10/13
|San Diego, CA
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
|10/15
|Los Angeles, CA
|Greek Theatre
|10/16
|Los Angeles, CA
|Greek Theatre
|10/18
|Berkeley, CA
|Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
|02/11
|Berlin, DE
|Tempodrom
|02/13
|Amsterdam, NL
|AFAS Live
|02/14
|Amsterdam, NL
|AFAS Live
|02/15
|Brussels, BE
|Forest National
|02/17
|Düsseldorf, DE
|Mitsubishi Electric Halle
|02/19
|Paris, FR
|Zénith Paris – La Villette
|02/22
|Dublin, IE
|3Arena
|02/24
|London, UK
|OVO Arena Wembley
Role Model’s 2026 North American Tour places him in some of the most recognizable rooms of his career, from Red Rocks to Radio City Music Hall. With major markets and multiple-night stops already on the schedule, fans should move early once tickets become available.
Elijah Romero is a music journalist covering concert tours, ticket announcements, and live show schedules across all genres. She tracks major artist tour dates as they’re announced and helps fans stay updated on presale information, venue details, and where to find tickets. Sarah has been following the live music industry since 2019.