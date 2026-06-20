Role Model 2026 North American Tour: Where to buy Tickets

Role Model’s Chuck on Tour is confirmed for 2026. See North American tour dates, venues, presale details, and where to buy tickets.

Role Model has officially confirmed Role Model 2026 North American Tour, bringing his biggest headline run yet to major venues across the continent. Billed as “Chuck on Tour,” the trek gives fans a new chance to see him live after a breakout stretch of festival sets, support dates, and new music.

Role Model 2026 Tour Details

The Role Model Tour supports Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, his fourth album, due August 7 through Interscope. The project follows his 2024 LP Kansas Anymore and its deluxe-edition standout “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” which helped push him into a larger live spotlight.

The North American leg begins September 9 in Bend, Oregon, and continues through Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, and more. Samia will open the North American dates, while Keni Titus joins the UK and European leg in 2027.

How to Get Role Model 2026 Tickets

Tickets for Role Model’s “Chuck on Tour” will be available through Ticketmaster, with additional ticket options listed through StubHub and SeatGeek. Mastercard and American Airlines presales begin Tuesday, June 23, at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Spotify Reserved presale at 12:00 p.m. local time. An artist presale starts Wednesday, June 24, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General public sales begin Friday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Role Model Full Tour Dates 2026 – 2027

Date City Venue 09/09 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater 09/11 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater 09/12 Vancouver, BC Freedom Mobile Arch 09/15 Sandy, UT The Plaza at America First Field 09/16 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre 09/18 Minneapolis, MN The Armory 09/19 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed 09/20 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed 09/22 Washington, DC The Anthem 09/23 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann 09/25 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall 09/26 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall 09/27 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion 09/30 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre 10/01 Pittsburgh, PA Citizens Live at The Wylie 10/03 Atlanta, GA Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park 10/04 Nashville, TN The Truth 10/06 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall 10/07 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park 10/09 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 10/10 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre 10/12 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre 10/13 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre 10/15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre 10/16 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre 10/18 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley 02/11 Berlin, DE Tempodrom 02/13 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live 02/14 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live 02/15 Brussels, BE Forest National 02/17 Düsseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Halle 02/19 Paris, FR Zénith Paris – La Villette 02/22 Dublin, IE 3Arena 02/24 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley

Role Model’s 2026 North American Tour places him in some of the most recognizable rooms of his career, from Red Rocks to Radio City Music Hall. With major markets and multiple-night stops already on the schedule, fans should move early once tickets become available.