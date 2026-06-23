Bright Eyes Announces 2026 Fall US Tour

Bright Eyes’ 2026 Fall US Tour is officially confirmed. See full dates, venues, presale info, and where to buy tickets.

Bright Eyes have officially confirmed the Fall US Tour, bringing the Conor Oberst-led indie rock band back to the road in 2026. The Bright Eyes 2026 Tour will follow two festival appearances before launching a short run of headline shows in October.

The fall run begins after Bright Eyes appear at Maha Festival in Omaha on August 8 and Riot Fest in Chicago on September 18. The headline tour opens October 3 in Minneapolis and continues through Detroit, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Asheville, Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans, Austin, Dallas, Kansas City, and St. Louis.

Lullaby for the Working Class will support the tour, bringing together another Omaha-rooted lineup featuring Bright Eyes members Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott alongside Ted Stevens, Shane Aspegren, Megan Siebe, Macey Taylor, and Tiffany Kowalski. Mogis and Walcott will perform with both bands each night.

How to Get Bright Eyes 2026 Tickets

Tickets for the Bright Eyes 2026 Tour will be available through Ticketmaster and Live Nation. An artist presale begins Wednesday, June 24, at 10:00 a.m. local time through Bright Eyes’ official website. A Live Nation presale follows for select dates on Thursday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General public tickets go on sale Friday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster and the band’s website.

Bright Eyes 2026 Tour Dates

Date City Venue 08/08 Omaha, NE Maha Festival 09/18 Chicago, IL Riot Fest 2026 10/03 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue * 10/05 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre * 10/06 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s * 10/07 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer * 10/09 Washington, DC 9:30 Club * 10/10 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel * 10/11 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse * 10/12 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl * 10/13 New Orleans, LA Tipitina’s * 10/15 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre * 10/16 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory * 10/17 Kansas City, MO The Truman * 10/18 St. Louis, MO The Sovereign *

Bright Eyes’ fall dates arrive after a major anniversary celebration of I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn. With a compact schedule and no New York stop currently listed, fans should move early once tickets become available.